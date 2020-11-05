Walmart says more PS5 consoles will be available online during launch day

Fans who missed the opportunity to pre-order a PlayStation 5 have a few more chances to secure a new console. Walmart announced today that another group of consoles will be available online on Nov. 12.

Sony recently said the PS5 won’t be available in stores on launch day as a safety precaution in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans who pre-ordered a console will be able to pick it up at their local retailer with a designated appointment time. This means there’s no need to risk going to a store to purchase a console since all launch-day sales will occur online.

The day you've all been waiting for is almost here: the #PS5 is coming 11/12 for online orders only! If you missed out on preorders, you'll have four chances to order throughout the day:



🕘 9 PM ET pic.twitter.com/84e7bD4Up5 — Walmart (@Walmart) November 5, 2020

Walmart has released the times at which fans can attempt to order a PS5 online on launch day. The consoles will be available for purchase at four separate times during the day. Fans can try to order a console at 11am, 2pm, 5pm, and 8pm CT. But the PlayStation 5 is in high demand, so be prepared to have to try multiple times.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X are the two most highly anticipated consoles of the 2020 holiday season. Pre-orders for both systems sold out almost immediately and fans have struggled to secure their own orders ever since.

The PS5 officially releases on Nov. 12 in the U.S., Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. The console will be released in the rest of the world on Nov. 19.