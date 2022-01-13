Walmart has an early access PS5 and Xbox Series X restock this Thursday

After launching in 2020, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X stock remains maddeningly scarce for those who’ve yet to get their hands on one of the somewhat new consoles. For a select few, the bad luck may be over since Walmart is giving its paid subscribers a leg up in the console buying race this Thursday.

The deal is simple, Walmart Plus subscribers will be granted early access to the seller’s stock. Walmart will begin the sale on Thursday, January 13 at 2pm CT.

Looking at the term “early access”, the insinuation is that stock will become available to non-Walmart Plus members after a certain period of time. But no window of time is listed on Walmart’s Early Access Deals page, which is concerning since it seems likely the consoles with run dry before opening to other non-Walmart Plus members.

Given the lack of information, it’d still be wise for Walmart Plus members to get online as soon as possible tomorrow. Likewise, non-Walmart Plus members should be ready to roll with their payment info quick on the draw.

Those who are not Walmart Plus members and would like to try their luck at getting a PS5 or Xbox Series X can sign up here. The annual plan runs $98 and the monthly will cost $12.95 per month.