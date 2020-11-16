Walmart advertises a PS5 and Xbox Series X/S restock for its online Black Friday deals on Nov. 25

With seemingly half of the internet still scrambling to find a way to grab a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S, Walmart is once again saying that a restock will be coming to its online store.

Walmart will have PS5 and Series X/S consoles ready to order through its online store starting on Nov. 25, according to a Black Friday ad that the company put out today.

Walmart will have PS5 and Xbox Series X|S online beginning at 7 pm ET on November 25 (the day before Thanksgiving) https://t.co/hMbisI0FHq pic.twitter.com/072QCbe5AO — IGN Deals (@IGNDeals) November 16, 2020

The restock will go live at 6pm CT on Nov. 25 as part of the early Black Friday deals that will run throughout the weekend. Both consoles will only be available online, meaning most people who go into their local Walmart looking for a next-gen console won’t find them available.

It also appears that other popular tech like Apple’s AirPods Pro and Apple Watch Series 3 or the Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset are going to be online only as a way to still promote sales without pushing people to actually visit a store.

If you do plan on trying to use this method to secure a PS5 or Series X/S, be aware that the last several restocks from Walmart have sold out almost instantly. With the last drop, the company’s website crashed because there were too many people trying to checkout at once.

Stock for both consoles will be limited and given out on a first-come, first-served basis, so you’ll need to have the website ready to go well before the sales actually go live if you want the best chance at grabbing one.