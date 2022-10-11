Valve’s newest VR headset—codenamed Deckard—is under development

Even though there isn’t a confirmation from the company itself, a leak, as well as a patent filing, suggests the work-in-progress status of Valve’s new VR headset.

A job listing that has appeared on the company’s website has, however, practically confirmed the existence of Valve’s latest VR headset—codenamed Deckard—that is well on its way.

“At Valve, we are pushing the boundaries of virtual reality (VR) experiences,” Valve said on its website. “We are looking for versatile, self-directed software engineers in computer vision who can help us achieve the next steps in VR with millions of customers world-wide.”

The company went on to state in its job listing that the main scope of the position is to “prototype, ship, and support consumer gaming products leveraging visual-inertial tracking (HMD and controllers), camera passthrough, environment understanding, eye tracking, and hand tracking.”

The new job listing also indicates that the Deckard may have inside-out head and controller tracking, hand tracking, eye tracking, passthrough, as well as scene understanding. The presence of passthrough and scene understanding could allude to the fact that the new headset will support mixed reality.

Valve has been flirting with the virtual reality headset scene since all the way back in 2015, starting with the HTC Vive, and only recently produced its own headset which was quite impressive for its time—the Valve Index.

With the best-in-class tracking and audio quality that it boasts to date, Valve’s PC VR kit—the Valve Index—has been on the market for over three years at this point. But due to its mediocre resolution and lack of wireless play, the headset has been surpassed by even low-end VR headsets such as Pico 4 and Quest 2.

Even though the headset has now found its position in the lower-end of VR kits with regards to quality, its price sits at a hefty $999.

In May 2021, Valve CEO Gabe Newell spoke about making “big investments in new headsets” during a talk at a school. Fast forward to February this year, and the Steam Deck began shipping, which was when Newell began talking about VR in many of the interviews he gave. The first time actual evidence of the new VR headset was found was at the end of 2021, however, when Youtuber Brad Lynch rummaged through the code of the SteamVR driver files.

All this being said, there is no hint of an announcement, let alone a release date of the Deckard at this point.