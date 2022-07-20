Valve warns Steam Deck users against using their consoles amid blistering heatwaves

Chances are that if you are reading this from the U.K., you’re probably sweating profusely as we speak. Heatwaves have not only hit the entirety of the U.K., but also parts of the U.S., and other stray countries around the world.

Rising temperatures are a cause of concern for a variety of reasons, and Valve has given its own two cents about the issue, putting out a warning for all Steam Deck users out there.

The gaming giant issued a warning on Tuesday, the very same day that temperatures in the U.K. reached 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40.2 degrees Celsius), breaking previous records.

For our friends in the midst of a heatwave, a quick note about Steam Deck in high temperatures. Steam Deck performs at its best in ambient temperatures between 0° and 35° C. If the temperature gets higher than this, Steam Deck may start to throttle performance to protect itself. — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) July 19, 2022

Valve said “Steam Deck performs at its best in ambient temperatures between 0° and 35° C (95 degrees Fahrenheit).” It further added that if the temperatures began to rise any higher than this, the console may begin to “throttle” performance in an attempt to protect itself.

A bit more detail about this – Steam Deck’s APU runs well at temperatures up to 100°C. At 100°C, it will start to throttle performance, and at 105°C it will shut down. Again, this is to protect itself (and you) from damage. — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) July 19, 2022

In another tweet, Valve mentioned that the Steam Deck’s APU “runs well” at temperatures up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit (100 degrees Celsius). The company said that the Steam Deck’s hardware, such as the built-in fan and heatsink, is designed to keep the AMD chip under the limit.

All this being said, it is not likely that a lot of Steam Deck users will be taking their consoles outside to play in the blistering heat, so the world will probably not be seeing a lot of console casualties.

Earlier this month, Nintendo put out a statement as well, warning all Switch owners to avoid using their consoles during the sweltering heatwaves and to be mindful of the Switch’s increasing temperatures.