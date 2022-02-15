Valve shares Steam Deck CAD files so users can make custom accessories

Valve has treated users and developers with an extremely helpful tool for their upcoming handheld PC, the Steam Deck. Today, the developer shared the device’s CAD files which will allow modders to create attachments and other accessories.

The CAD files for the top of the device were made available for all to download in a post by the developers on the Steam Community Forum on Saturday, Feb. 12.

The files are currently only available under a creative commons non-commercial license. Users will not be able to sell any of the creations made using the files without further permissions granted from Valve. The company urges those who plan on doing this to contact them directly.

The Steam Deck looks to have a ton of customization options. This includes internal features like the ability to load different operating systems and add storage, and now externally too by providing users the tools to craft their own accessories.

Unlike other recently released devices, Valve appears interesting in offering customers a ton of ways to fit their device themselves, or via third-party case providers. One popular option on that front includes Dbrand, who have their own protective grip case “Project Killswitch” on the way.

The Steam Deck begins distribution later this month. With the CAD files out there for users, it’s only a matter of time before we see plenty of unique creations shown off for the device.