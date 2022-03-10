Valve releases Windows resources, updated drivers, and provides recovery guide

Valve may not be able to provide full “Windows on Deck” support at this time but the company has provided updated drivers and a recovery guide on its support page.

Included in the newest Windows resources are several drivers for outstanding issues. Valve released a GPU driver, WiFi driver, and Bluetooth driver. Unfortunately, the audio drivers are still in the works so getting sound through the speakers and 3.5-millimeter jack will still be a no-go. Steam Deck users are still be limited to Bluetooth and USB-C for audio. Still, the release of these drivers ups the viability of Windows on Steam Deck by a wide margin.

Downloading Windows still presents a tough choice, though. A major pitfall of installing Windows is that there is still no way to dual-boot the system, meaning if you want Windows, prepare to delete SteamOS. Because this process can scare off prospective Windows users and due to it being a shame to unintentionally lead yourself to a point of no return without a guide, Valve has also put together a recovery guide to lead users back to SteamOS should they get in too deep.

Valve’s Steam Deck is capable of a dual-boot, but the dual-boot wizard isn’t complete just yet. The company estimates dual-boot will be available when the SteamOS 3 update launches, according to the support page.

To round out the post, Valve includes instructions for how to install Windows 10 on Steam Deck, though they’re rather streamlined. Valve did state that it is working on a BIOS update that enables fTPM, which is needed to support Windows 11.

Downloading Windows on the Steam Deck was always a possibility since the handheld is essentially just a Linux PC, and Valve didn’t put restrictions on what could be downloaded to the device. But without updated drivers, users who installed Windows at launch ran into some issues with WiFi, Bluetooth, and audio.

While there are still some kinks to iron out in the audio department, Valve has already come through on supporting Windows on Steam Deck when it truly doesn’t have to.