Valve Index back in stock next week

The Valve Index VR kits will be back in stock and available for purchase this coming Monday, March 9, according to an email just sent out today via Steam.

The kits will go on sale on Steam starting at 12pm CT. Valve says it expects the available stock to sell out on the first day. Multiple variations of the kit, including headset only, will be up for sale.

Screengrab via Valve

The email was sent out this afternoon to Steam users who had put the Valve Index on their wishlist. The Index released last June and quickly sold out. Interest piqued again once Valve announced Half-Life: Alyx as an Index-exclusive.

VR gamers will have to wake up early on March 9, depending on where they are in the world, to try and nab one of these highly-anticipated sets that have been sold out for months.

The Valve Index headset full kit, including the headset, controllers, base stations, and Half-Life: Alyx, is being sold for $999. The headset on its own is $499.