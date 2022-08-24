Updated Nintendo Switch emulation protection tech could cause games to perform worse

Cybersecurity company Denuvo has revealed a new anti-piracy software for the Nintendo Switch that aims to prevent users from emulating games.

As reported by Gamesindustry.biz, Denuvo’s new technology acts as DRM, or digital rights management. Called Nintendo Switch Emulator Protection, the software prevents users from both playing illegitimate copies of games on their Switch and emulating Switch games on their PC. To play a game, the user must purchase a real copy. The company believes that preventing emulation will allow game developers and publishers to increase the amount of money during a game’s launch window or the crucial period surrounding a game’s release when its sales are generally the highest.

In a blog post, Denuvo claims that the addition of the software to Switch games won’t cause any performance issues. Despite this optimistic claim, players of other games that include Denuvo DRM have had significant issues. In 2017, Sonic Mania players voiced their frustration online after they discovered that they couldn’t play the game unless they were connected to the internet, a common DRM protection measure.

Tekken 7 game director Katsuhiro Harada tweeted in 2018 to explain to fans that the PC version of the game was experiencing frame rate dips due to Denuvo’s anti-tamper software. In 2021, Eurogamer reportedly found that a “cracked” version of Resident Evil Village that lacked Denuvo’s DRM actually ran better than the version that included the anti-piracy software. Capcom promised a patch to fix performance issues caused by the DRM, but Eurogamer’s story was never updated beyond Capcom’s statement. Understandably, fans are concerned.

Nintendo has long been notorious for its anti-piracy measures, from using cartridges and non-standard-size discs to make emulating games harder to sending cease and desist notices to emulation websites. Despite the gaming community’s distaste for DRM and anti-piracy measures, it appears that the company is soldiering on in its attempts to stop emulation.