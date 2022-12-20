Ubisoft will give away PC versions of its games for free to those who purchased them on Google Stadia

Stadia users can enjoy a free PC version of Ubisoft titles to help ease the pain of the platform shutting down.

Google Stadia shutting down left many fans wondering if it was the end of their gaming experience for their titles on that device. But now, Ubisoft has stepped in to ensure the party isn’t stopping by providing free PC versions of its games at no extra cost.

Google’s cloud-gaming platform Stadia will officially shut down on Jan. 18. The cloud-gaming service was accessible on multiple platforms but failed to gain enough traction to succeed. And now, Google is offering refunds for all Stadia hardware and games purchased through the Stadia store, preventing users from wasting their money.

Players who purchased Ubisoft games can also continue to enjoy the titles on PC because Ubisoft is offering PC versions of its games to Stadia users for free. The games will automatically be added to their Ubisoft Connect library and games that feature cross-progression through Ubisoft Connect ensure players won’t lose their in-game progress.

But Stadia users will need to spend any virtual currency before the shutdown since that will not transfer to Ubisoft Connect. Purchased items will transfer, however.

Users who subscribe to Ubisoft+ Multi-Access through Stadia will receive an email with instructions on how to sign on to the Ubisoft+ website. These users will also receive a voucher for one free month of Ubisoft+ access.

All Ubisoft customers on Stadia will receive a free month of GeForce NOW Priority Membership, allowing them to continue streaming games are multiple devices.

Stadia shutting down might be a blow to some, but Ubisoft is doing its best to ease the transition to other platforms.