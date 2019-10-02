Top 144 Hz monitors for gaming

A gamer’s monitor is one of the most important aspects of any setup. And with so many options on the market, choosing one to last several years can be a daunting task.

There are a ton of options to consider when purchasing a new monitor. What do you want your maximum frames per second to be? Is 4k capability necessary? Why is one brand better than another? With this guide, we’ll be able to answer any important questions you may have when selecting a new monitor.

We wanted to focus on 144 Hz monitors since that refresh rate is a perfect medium without breaking the bank. A 144 Hz refresh rate means that your display will show 144 frames per second, allowing in-game movement to feel smoother.

Regardless of whether you prefer first-person shooters full of action or story-driven games that focus on breathtaking graphics, this list will be able to cover all of your needs, wants, and desires for a gaming monitor.

ASUS VG279Q: Best overall monitor (FreeSync)

Image via ASUS

The Asus VG279Q is at the top of our list and a major reason behind this is due to its IPS-panel. A monitor with an IPS-panel will make colors pop along with allowing the best viewing options by lowering screen glare and ghosting. This Asus monitor also boasts an impressive peak brightness at 400-nit. Additionally, Asus coated the IPS-panel in anti-glare matter 3H to minimize light reflection.

While this monitor was built with AMD’s FreeSync technology in mind, owners of NVIDIA cards from 1,000 series to current cards will be able to use Adaptive-Sync. Users won’t be able to use Adaptive-Sync and obtain a constant response time of one millisecond, however.

See it on Amazon

ViewSonic XG240R: Best budget-friendly monitor (FreeSync)

Image via ViewSonic

If you’re one of those gamers who loves to slap RGB lighting on everything possible, then you might lean more toward the ViewSonic XG240R. While the two strips of internal RGB lights are cool, they certainly aren’t the only selling point for this monitor. Of course, the XG240R runs at 144 Hz, but it also has a one millisecond response time.

There are different options to choose from within the monitor’s menu system, allowing players to customize their settings for different games. For instance, players can select the “MOBA and Battle Royale” mode to push the monitor to the maximum amount of frames while providing protection against screen tearing and motion blur.

See it on Amazon

Acer XFA240 – Cheapest monitor (G-Sync)

Image via Acer

If you don’t have much cash to drop on a new monitor, the Acer XFA240 might be your best option. At only $200, this display is still able to offer a 144 Hz refresh rate and one millisecond response time in a 24-inch frame.

This Acer monitor has an adjustable height base and rear to provide different viewing angles. Several connectivity options are available, including DisplayPort, HDMI, and DVI-D. If you’re looking to use this for other reasons besides just a PC monitor, there’s a headphone jack in the back panel as well.

See it on Amazon

BenQ Zowie XL2430 – Best esports monitor (G-Sync)

Image via BenQ

The best gaming monitors are typically 24 inches since monitors that are bigger than 27 inches dramatically increase the price. It’s also more difficult for gamers to track movement on a 27-inch screen over 24 inches. BenQ Zowie took advantage of this information by providing one of the best monitors in esports. In fact, tournaments like MLG and ESL have appointed BenQ as the official monitor provider for various events.

We think that the XL2430 is the best 144 Hz monitor by BenQ and it can only be limited by whatever PC it’s attached to. If you have a PC with an NVIDIA 1080 and Intel CPU from the i7 series or newer, you’ll be able to obtain a steady frame rate within the 140 range.

The only downside we found to this monitor was that you have to mess with the settings to find what works best for you. The factory settings are lackluster, but a few quick button presses will fix this issue. You can search through this table created by prosettings.com to check out professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive players’ settings.

See it on Amazon

Samsung CFG73 – Best curved monitor (FreeSync)

Image via Samsung

The Samsung CFG73 is different from the rest of the monitors on this list and has a VA (Vertical Alignment) panel. The main difference is that a VA panel can provide a contrast ratio ranging from 2,000:1 to 3,000:1, which is a huge improvement over the industry-standard range of 1,000:1. This means that any VA panel-based monitor will be able to show true, deep blacks alongside vibrant, bright whites.

Thanks to AMD’s FreeSync technology, if your frame rate drops below 70 per second, the AMD Low Framerate Compensation technology will order the display’s frame rate to double or triple while eliminating screen tearing. A patch was implemented in January to allow GTX 10-series, GTX 16-series, RTX 20-series, and newer graphics cards to be compatible with FreeSync monitors.

Samsung’s CFG73 is one of the best-curved monitors on the market due to quantum dot technology. The company was able to lay Quantum Dots over an LED-backlit LCD monitor so that as light shines through the QDs, the light is broken down. This will allow the color range of the display to be increased by almost 50 percent, creating one of the best images you can get for gaming.

See it on Amazon

Everybody’s preferences are different when it comes to gaming monitors. While this list has options that range as low as $200, there’s something out there for everybody. Be sure to select what works best for you because a gaming monitor can last several years.

Dot Esports may receive compensation from purchases made via some shopping links on this page.