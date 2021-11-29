Today’s the last day to get a great Razer Blade deal

The Razer Blade laptops have gotten massive discounts for Cyber Monday, with both the 1080p and 4K models reduced by $1,400 and $1,500 respectively. Both laptops have their own strengths and weaknesses but ultimately either option is a high quality laptop for gamers, students, and professionals alike.

Image: Razer

The standard 15.6-inch Razer Blade Advanced is priced at $1,599 over at Best Buy. It comes with a 10th-generation i7 CPU clocked at 2.3GHz, 16GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU. These specs offer high-end performance and will be able to make easy work of AAA modern gaming, video editing, and media browsing of all kinds. The laptop also features a terabyte of SSD storage and a 300Hz refresh rate, which will make loading up games snappy and all the frames buttery smooth.

The 4K Razer Blade Advanced is priced at $1,799. For that extra $200, this version features all of the same exact specifications as the standard Blade, but trades out the 300Hz refresh rate for 4K resolution that provides a sharper image over the 1080p variant. For competitive gamers, the 300Hz refresh rate is almost certainly more valuable than the 4k screen. But for those who want to use these laptops for generic purposes, such as studying, movie watching, and gaming on the side, having the 4K resolution can make the experience the Razer Blade Advanced laptop provides all the more enjoyable.

This Cyber Monday deal will run until 10pm PST, Nov. 29.