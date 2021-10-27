It has almost been a year since Sony and Microsoft released their newest gaming consoles, and people are still having a difficult time tracking them down. Whether it’s due to chip shortages or scalpers buying up a lot of the stock, the hunt for a new console continues for many gamers looking to upgrade. While it can feel impossible to find a new system, here are a few tips for buying a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.

Set up stock alerts

This is the most important step of buying a new console. Instead of endlessly refreshing the pages of retailers hoping to see the Add to Cart button finally appear, stock alerts offer the quickest and easiest way to know when your console of choice is in stock. Signing up for alerts through popular options such as nowinstock.net, HotStock, or Twitter accounts will notify you via an email or phone notification the minute stock is available. This could help give you the competitive edge you need to track down a console.

Be prepared to check out

With most of the new console sales coming from online orders, you will need to be quick to place your order. Since companies such as Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and Gamestop all sell the consoles, make sure you know your account information and have your payment details saved to your respective accounts. This can save you valuable time when attempting to check out with a console in your cart.

Check stores early

Every now and then, stores receive limited stock of the latest consoles. To get your hands on a new console, be sure to check retailers early in the morning when they open to try to get a new console before others can visit the store.

Be patient and persistent

Tracking down a new console can often feel like a chore. If you get a stock alert and you don’t get a console on the first try, don’t give up or be discouraged. Sometimes there is very limited stock or websites crash. Keep your chin up and keep trying to get your console. If you stay on top of your alerts and keep at it, hopefully, it will increase your odds of purchasing your favorite system.