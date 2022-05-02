Thermaltake launches the Divider 550 TG Ultra chassis with LCD screen

Thermaltake announced its first PC chassis with a built-in LCD screen, the Divider 550 TG Ultra. This new ATX Mid-Tower chassis measures 20.8 by 9.0 by 18.34 inches (530 by 230 by 466 millimeters) and weighs 22.4 pounds (10.16 kg), making it big enough for enthusiast builds.

The standout feature of the Divider 550 TG Ultra is the 3.9-inch “Ultra Display” LCD screen on the case’s front. It gives users real-time information about the system like temperature, CPU frequency, and RAM frequency and it also allows users to upload custom images as a personal touch.

Tempered glass panels enclose the chassis on three sides, including the left, right, and top, so that users can show off their build. Three 120-millimeter ARGB fans dominate the front to suck in cool air, and there’s another one on the rear to extract warm air from the system. Above the LCD screen sits the I/O panel with all the expected functions like the power and reset buttons with a pair of USB-A 3.0 ports and a single USB-C 3.2 port. There is also 3.5 millimeter audio in and out ports for headsets or speakers.

Accessing the interior is easy and involves unscrewing the thumbscrews. The spacious interior includes bays for up to two 3.5-inch HDDs or a maximum of seven 2.5-inch SSDs.There’s space on the top for more cooling fans, and it can also accommodate 240 or 280-millimeter radiators for liquid cooling. The case has seven slots for add-on cards, and there’s a GPU riser bracket to support heavier GPUs.

Users must first install the TT RGB Plus 2.0 app to set up the chassis. Once installed, it allows them to monitor system information and configure the RGB fans and information displayed on the Ultra Display screen.

The Divider 550 TG Ultra is available from the Thermaltake website for $349.99.