The SEGA Genesis Mini 2 is coming to NA as an Amazon exclusive

The SEGA Genesis Mini 2 will be sold exclusively by Amazon in North America as of Oct. 27, SEGA announced today.

The new compact console that features a selection of Mega Drive and SEGA CD games is the second produced by SEGA. Announced just over a month ago only for Japan, the device is already available for pre-order on Amazon for fans in North America.

The SEGA Genesis Mini 2 is an improved version of the 16-bit mini console already released in 2019, with a hardware upgrade, a new compact design based on SEGA Genesis Model 2, and a six-button controller, which is still compatible with SEGA Genesis Mini 1.

The SEGA Genesis Mini 2 will receive an expanded library of over 50 games, including games released on SEGA CD as well. SEGA CD titles will feature “advanced features like full-motion video and smooth animations,” according to SEGA. Although we still don’t have the full list, the selection of games so far features two new titles, Star Mobile and Fantasy Zone, both new adaptations of games previously released only in arcades.

Here are all of the titles confirmed on the official website so far:

After Burner 2

Alien Soldier

Bonanza Brothers

Fantasy Zone

Lightening Force

Mansion of Hidden Souls (Sega CD)

Night Striker (Sega CD)

Ninja Warriors (Sega CD)

OutRun

OutRunners

Rainbow Islands Extra

Rolling Thunder 2

Shining Force CD (Sega CD)

Shining in the Darkness

Silpheed (Sega CD)

Sonic 3D Blast

Sonic CD (Sega CD)

Splatterhouse 2

Star Mobile

Super Hang On

The Ooze

Vectorman 2

Virtua Racing

The SEGA Genesis Mini 2 is listed on Amazon at $103.80 and, according to the description released by the store, will be imported directly from Japan with a shipping cost of $21.99.

The mini console box will feature a wired controller, a USB power adapter, a power cable, and an HDMI cable. The device is capable of working with 720p and 480p output standards and will have compatibility with the accessories and controls available for the first generation of the Genesis Mini, according to the official description published on Amazon.

The list of announced games can be checked on the official website of the SEGA Genesis Mini 2. And players interested in securing their own can access the Amazon website with pre-orders available.