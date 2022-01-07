The Razer Blade 14 is now rolling with AMD’s next-gen APU

The Razer Blade has been a long-term advocate of Intel hardware, but in 2022 Team Green’s Razer Blade 14 is doubling down on AMD.

Razer has unveiled its latest models in the Razer Blade laptop lineup at CES 2022, with the new Razer Blade 14 adopting the next-gen AMD APUs. Blade laptops are known for delivering impressive performance for gaming while retaining a slim form factor. With the return of the Razer Blade 14 in 2021, the manufacturer introduced its first AMD-powered laptop.

This year’s Blade 14 comes in three models: an FHD model from $1999 with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, a QHD model from $2599 with a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, and a $34999 QHD model with a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. The baseline Blade 14 has a 1080p IPS screen with up to 100 percent sRGB color output and refreshes at 144Hz, while the higher end Blade 14 models are capable of 100 percent DCI-P3 color output and refreshing at 165Hz. All models will come with AMD FreeSync.

The newest iteration of the Blade 14 will continue to use AMD chips, this time using the new AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX. Ryzen 9 6900HX processors come with eight cores and 16-threads, a 20MB cache, a max clock speed of 4.6GHz. It also comes with 680M integrated graphics—although the Blade 14 models all use a dedicated GPU. To switch between the iGPU and dGPU, Blade 14 will utilize a MUX switch.

Like the Blade 15 and 17, the Blade 14 will come with Windows 11 preinstalled. It will also share features like THX Spatial Audio, Chroma RGB on the keyboard, and a 1080p webcam that supports Windows Hello facial recognition software. However, the chassis will differ from the larger laptop variants with less available port connections like Thunderbolt 4 and a UHS-II SD card reader.

The Blade 14 starts at $1,999 for the lowest-priced model. Preorders start on Feb. 10, and will begin shipping sometime in Q1 2022.