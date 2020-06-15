The PS5’s user interface is a “100 percent overhaul” of the PS4’s

The PS5 UI sounds like it will be special.

After teasing the start-up screen of the PlayStation 5 during its reveal stream last week, more information about the console’s UI was revealed this morning.

First reported by VG 24/7, vice president of UX Design at PlayStation Matt MacLaurin has been dropping further new details about the PS5 on his LinkedIn page, giving fans more to be excited about.

MacLaurin was asked about the PS5’s UI and said it’d be shown “soon” and that it’s a “100 percent overhaul of PS4 UI and some very different new concepts.”

“As it’s UI it’s practical first, but it’s a whole new visual language and a complete rearchitecting of the user interface,” MacLaurin said. “It’s a very interesting evolution of the OS; more subtle than flashy but no pixel is untouched.”

MacLaurin also teased that there would be special editions of the PS5 console down the line, adding that he’s personally hoping for a Horizon: Forbidden West special edition.

It sounds like PlayStation fans have a lot to look forward to when it comes to the console’s UI. Meanwhile, Xbox has revealed that the Series X’s dashboard will be the same as the Xbox One X.

The PS5 is set to release this holiday season.