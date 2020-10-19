The PS5’s fan will reportedly receive online updates based on heating data from upcoming games

Sony will be able to update the PlayStation 5’s fan control based on data collected from upcoming games and the effect they have on its APU, the chip that powers the console, the PS5’s mechanical and thermal design engineer Yasuhiro Ootori revealed in an interview with 4Gamer.net.

The fan’s speed will reportedly be based on the highest temperature of the three sensors from the mainboard and the internal temperature from inside the APU. “Various games will be released in the future, and data on the APU’s behavior in each game will be collected,” Ootori said.

The fan will reportedly be able to receive online firmware updates based on the collected data. Sony used computer-aided engineering and even created a transparent model of the chassis to observe the dry ice smoke flowing through the console to examine how the air flows inside it, according to Ootori.

Ootori also said there’s no difference in the cooling performance between vertical and horizontal mounting. “I know that some people think that the chimney effect makes the vertical installation more efficient in terms of heat dissipation,” according to Ootori said. “However, the chimney effect is at the level of measurement error in a cooling system with an active fan (electric fan) installed.”

The height of the console also complements its cooling and quietness. It’s the highest console in the PlayStation franchise history at 390 millimeters (roughly 1.28 feet). The fan itself goes side to side in the console with a 120-millimeter diameter and is 45 millimeters thick.

The PS5 will launch on Nov. 12 and will cost $499.99. There will also be a Digital Edition available priced at $399.99.