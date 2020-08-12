The PS5’s controller could have more battery power than the DualShock 4, according to leak

Sony’s PlayStation 5 DualSense controller might have more battery power than its predecessor, the DualShock 4, according to a leak. The person who leaked this information says he allegedly works for a company that “designs and provides accessories for console manufactures such as Sony and Microsoft.”

The leaked image shows a battery capacity of 1,560 mAh. The original DualShock 4 had an 800 mAh battery, but later versions carried a 1,000 mAh one. To understand the numbers, the DualShock 4 with a 1,000 mAh battery normally lasts for four to eight hours of play per charge.

hands on #PS5 controller #Dualsense5 , just got a short test on it. The battery capacity is 1560mA, much more than the PS4 one. pic.twitter.com/bS0wako69J — Galaxy666 (@Galaxyrain666) August 12, 2020

In theory, the DualSense should last almost double that time, but that depends on the power consumption of the new controller. Regardless, the battery life should be larger in the nex-gen controller than it was in the DualShock 4 .

Sony previously said it took “thoughtful consideration” into maintaining strong battery life. As for other features, the leaker says the buttons and triggers are “more pleasant and comfortable to press than PS4 …, the triggers inside mechanical structures seem very complex, I think.”

The controller is due to launch alongside the PS5 during the 2020 holiday season. Geoff Keighley recorded his hands-on experience with the controller, so you can check out more about the new DualSense in his video.