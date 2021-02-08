The PS5 will launch in China in 2021’s Q2

Sony is planning to release its next-generation console in one of the world’s biggest markets, China, sometime during April to June this year, according to video games analyst Daniel Ahmad.

The news came from a special Chinese New Year greetings video featuring Sony Interactive Entertainment’s president, Eguchi Tatsuo, and vice-chairman Takehito Soeda.

Sony China has confirmed that it plans to officially launch the PlayStation 5 in Mainland China during Q2 2021.



Tatsuo Eguchi, the president of SIE Shanghai and Soeda Takehito, the vice chairman, confirmed the new today in a special Chinese New Year greetings video. pic.twitter.com/nhFzbZQTGx — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 8, 2021

In the video, as translated by Dot Esports, Tatsuo and Soeda thanked Chinese fans for their warm support in spite of an unprecedented 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sony executives also spoke about the company’s plans to bring more “surprises” and “content” in the upcoming year before revealing a couplet asking for fans to sit back and wait for the PS5’s arrival.

It’s a speedy entry into China for the PS5, especially when compared to its predecessor. The PS4 was brought to Chinese shores in March 2015, almost a year and a half after its official release in November 2013. The PS5 received its 3C certificate, a compulsory certification that allows imported goods to be sold in China, in December, according to Ahmad.

While the PS5 isn’t officially available in China, dedicated fans have found an expensive way to get their hands on the next-generation console. Scalpers reportedly sold each unit for $1,500 to $2,000, a three to four times increase of its $499 retail price, according to the South China Morning Post.