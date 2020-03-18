The PlayStation 5’s specs have officially been revealed

The PlayStation 5’s specifications have finally been unveiled in a new video released today by Sony, featuring PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny.

The deep dive video went into the ins and outs of the latest console in the PlayStation family. Eurogamer posted the full specs of the console and they can be seen below.

Screengrab via Eurogamer

Well over 600,000 people watched the reveal of the “The Road to PS5” video on YouTube, which didn’t show off any software. Instead, it focused on the philosophy of the PS5’s design.

One of the console’s newest and most important features is a custom 825GB SSD for its internal storage, compared to a 500GB HDD for the PS4. It can load 5.5GB of data in one second, which is insanely fast.

The console’s GPU contains 10.28 teraflops, compared to the PS4’s 1.84 teraflops. That’s still less than the upcoming Xbox Series X’s 12 teraflops, however.

The video also confirmed that the PS5 will be backward compatible with PS4 games. Cerny didn’t mention if PS3, PS2, or PS1 games will be supported. He did, however, say that they’re expecting most of “the top 100 PS4 games” to be playable on PS5 at launch.

Screengrab via PlayStation

To put it simply, the PS5 will load games quicker and look better than what we’ve seen on the PS4 and systems before it. And thankfully, the long installations and copying of patches will be a thing of the past.

As of now, the PS5 is still scheduled to launch sometime at the end of this year.