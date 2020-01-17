The PlayStation 5’s controller could be backward compatible with PS4, according to a possible leak

A new leak might have revealed the name of the PlayStation 5’s controller and that it could possibly be backward compatible with the PS4.

A page on the official French PlayStation website comparing differences between the PS4 and PS4 Pro might have spilled the beans on the new controller, which looks to be called the DualShock 5.

Screengrab via IGN

The website has since changed the listing that shows a “DS4/DS5” under the DualShock compatibility section for both the PS4 and PS4 Pro, but IGN snagged an image of the listing, which can be seen above. It’s possible that the listing was an accident or someone at PlayStation France made a mistake and spilled the news early.

It makes a ton of sense for the PS5’s controller to be called the DualShock 5. The PS4’s controller was the DualShock 4 and the PS3’s controller was the DualShock 3, so the natural progression seems to show that this wouldn’t be much of a surprise.

Backward compatibility with the PS4 would be a great new addition for the next controller, though. The DualShock 5 is rumored to have back paddles and haptic feedback, but design leaks have shown that it won’t look too different from previous DualShock iterations.

The PS5 might be revealed as early as next month and it’s due for a release this holiday season.