The PlayStation 5 SSD is so fast that Epic had to rewrite parts of Unreal Engine 5 to keep up

The hype continues to grow for the PlayStation 5 and its highly-lauded SSD. The storage device, which is rumored to be a game-changer for the console, is apparently so strong that the most high-tech new engine on the market had to be built around it.

The latest bit of excitement comes directly from Epic Games, which showed off the first look at the PS5 in action with a tech demo a couple of weeks ago.

“The PlayStation 5 provides a huge leap in both computing and graphics performance, but its storage architecture is also truly special,” Nick Penwarden, VP of engineering at Epic, told VG 24/7.

The PS5’s SSD could change how games are developed and how levels are designed due to how quickly it’s able to stream content. If you consider that the SSD will also offer faster loading speeds, there’s reason to be excited about the new console.

“The ability to stream in content at extreme speeds enables developers to create denser and more detailed environments, changing how we think about streaming content,” Penwarden said. “It’s so impactful that we’ve rewritten our core I/O subsystems for Unreal Engine with the PlayStation 5 in mind.”

Sony was scheduled to reveal a slate of PS5 games this week, but the event was delayed with no rescheduled date announced.