The Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti might need a 1000W PSU

Nvidia’s new RTX 3090 Ti is dropping soon, and early leaks suggest it will have massive power demands. But it’s not surprising considering current versions like the Asus ROG Strix 3090 OC Edition uses around 340 watts at full capacity and requires an 800-watt power supply unit.

How much power will the 3090 Ti need?

In a recent tweet, wxnod leaked the specs of the upcoming MSI Suprim X 3090 Ti, including the specs and power requirements. The new card is the most power-hungry yet, requiring 480 watts to run and a recommended 1000-watt PSU.

Why does the 3090 Ti need more power?

It’s very simple. Higher performance requires more power. A current high-end 3090 card like the previously-mentioned Asus Rog Strix OC Edition has a base clock speed of 1395 MHz, and an 1860 Mhz boost clock speed. It also has 24 GB of memory and 10496 CUDA cores.

The new Ti Edition is expected to have much higher specs. According to the leak, the MSI Suprim X 3090 Ti will have a higher base clock speed of 1,560MHz, boost clock speed of 1,860 MHz, and extreme speed of 1,900 Mhz. It will have the same 24 GB of memory as other 3090 cards, but the CUDA cores go up to 10,752.

Since the 3090 Ti has higher clock speeds and more CUDA cores, it’s easy to see why it draws more power than the current models.

For buyers, it means possibly upgrading to a larger power supply, which adds to the cost of the already-expensive GPU.

The 3090 Ti is expected to release in late January, but there’s no currently no solid pricing information available.