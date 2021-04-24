The Nintendo Switch reportedly becomes sixth most-sold console in Japan

The Nintendo Switch has reportedly moved up in the rankings as one of the most-sold consoles in Japan.

The console has taken sixth place, moving above the Famicon system, according to the Twitter account Video Games Charts, which focuses on console sales in Japan.

In Japan, Nintendo Switch is now the 6th best selling console of all time.



5th spot from PSP should be taken in May

4th from PS2 taken around Nov. (with Pokémon)

3rd from 3DS taken mid 2022



DS and GB are very far (need 22/23 to be almost as big as 20/21) but who knows… pic.twitter.com/jG1vHF2J5O — Video Games Charts (@ChartsJapan) April 24, 2021

The number of reported units sold so far for the Switch system is 19,410,000—just under 200,000 shy of sales for the PSP, which discontinued production in 2014.

Nintendo continues to dominate the sales chart in Japan, taking three of the top five places with the Nintendo DS, 3DS, and Gameboy consoles.

For the Switch to overtake the Nintendo DS and reach the first place, it would need to sell over 13 million more units. But with a possible new Switch model coming later this year, as well as the announced Pokémon titles that are to be released both in 2021 and 2022, the Switch will likely close a portion of the large gap that currently stands.

During 2020 the Nintendo Switch’s sales numbers skyrocketed globally as people sought to get a hold of the console while they were forced to stay indoors due to COVID.

The demand for the console during this time in some areas of the world was so high that the device completely sold out.

Similarly, the launch of a new Animal Crossing also saw a large spike in sales for the console in Spring 2020.

In November, despite competing with the launch of both PlayStation and Xbox’s new flagship consoles, the Nintendo Switch reportedly remained the most popular choice in the U.S., moving more than 1.3 million units.

It remains to be seen if the Switch will keep its momentum throughout 2021 and just how high up the charts it can climb.