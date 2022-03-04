The Nintendo Switch is five years old today

The Nintendo Switch turned five years old today, and with that, fans of the hybrid console/handheld are looking back on just how much the system has changed during that time.

From launching alongside The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on March 3, 2017 to the upcoming DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and launch of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, the Switch has been through a lot.

Since releasing globally five years ago, Nintendo released two new models for the Switch, the all-handheld Switch Lite and Switch OLED model featuring an improved screen. In that time, the company has shipped 103.54 million Switch systems across its original, Lite, and OLED models.

That milestone was achieved as of Dec. 31 and pushed the console over both the PlayStation and Nintendo Wii on the best-selling consoles of all-time list.

Nintendo has also seen great success with its games on the console, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sitting as the best-selling title on the console at 43.35 million units sold, followed by Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate at 37.6 and 27.4 million units each.

The Switch’s software lineup has also expanded beyond simply offering new games on the eShop, as the Nintendo Switch Online subscription continues to add new features. Most recently, a new Expansion Pack tier was released, giving players access to Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games, along with certain DLC like the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass at no additional cost.

Management within Nintendo continues to say that the Switch is in the middle of its life cycle and can even be extended further in the future. Rumors about another Switch model that would give the system improved performance also continue to circulate, but at the moment, fans can simply enjoy the popular hybrid as it keeps chugging along.