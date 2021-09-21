The best wooden headphone stands in 2021

A solid headphone stand is key to any PC setup. One way to instantly take any setup to the next level is by not only adding a sleek and solid headphone stand to the mix but a wooden one at that. Here are the best wooden headphone stands to add to any PC setup in 2021.

Best overall headphone stand

Grovemade Wood Headphone Stand

Image via Grovemade

This wooden headphone stand is made for those who prefer a clean aesthetic and high quality over budget accessories. It’s made from American Black Walnut or Eastern Hardrock Maple wood, American vegetable-tanned leather, 504 stainless steel, and includes natural cork feet. While expensive, these materials are high quality.

Grovemade’s Wood Headphone Stand comes in at 9 inches tall, 1.13 inches thick, and 5.75 inches wide. The base of the stand comes in at 3.875 wide by 4.5 inches tall. With the stand and the base put together, the Grovemade option weighs 2.25 pounds.

This headphone stand is known for its build quality and unique, simple aesthetic that sets it apart from other headphone stands. The only caveat to this headphone stand is the premium price tag that comes attached to it.

Grovemade’s Wood Headphone Stand is a bit on the expensive side, reaching upwards of $150, which, to many, can be a bit unreasonable given that it’s just something on which to set a pair of headphones. If money isn’t a concern, then the Grovemade Wood Headphone Stand is certainly nothing short of an eye-catching statement piece to add to any PC setup.

Best space-saving headphone stand

Avantree TR902

Screengrab via Avantree

For those looking to save as much space on their setup as possible, the Avantree TR902 is a solid choice. This wooden headset provides a rustic wooden look while mixing in a more modern aluminum aspect to the design as well to give it a sort of futuristic aesthetic.

The TR902 stands at 12 inches tall and includes a 6.9 inches by 5.3 inches wide storage tray that is ideal for keeping headphone cables, a phone, or anything else that is taking up unnecessary space. The additional storage tray makes this headphone stand an ideal solution for those looking to save as much space on their desk as possible.

Avantree recommends a maximum headband width of 1.97 inches, which should fit most major brand headphones like Sennheiser, Sony, Audio-Technica, Bose, Beats, and AKG. This means that users shouldn’t encounter any issues fitting their headphones on the stand comfortably.

The Avantree TR902 is another affordable option for those who are looking to save money and space. However, some say the headband rest is a bit flat, which may result in strain being put on somewhat heavier headphones.

Best minimalist headphone stand

Oakywood Wood Headphone Stand

Photo via Oakywood

The Oakywood Wood Headphone Stand is sure to turn some heads with its sleek pentagonal base and wood finish. This wooden headphone stand is handcrafted in solid walnut or oak wood straight from Oakywood’s workshop in Poland. Each piece is hand polished to give it a natural wood shine that makes it look sleek and professional.

With the base, it stands at 11 inches tall and measures 4.3 inches long by 4.3 inches wide. This means that it’s small enough to fit on a desk without taking up too much space by leaving a massive footprint.

In terms of customization, this is where things can get personal. Oakywood offers personal engraving for an extra flat fee of $10, regardless of the number of characters. This makes it the only wooden headphone stand on this list that offers any amount of customization options to allow users to truly make it unique.

The Oakywood Wood Headphone Stand is still a bit on the pricier side, though it is certainly more affordable and easier to justify than the Grovemade wooden headphone stand. With its modern geometric shape, the Oakywood is certainly one of the more unique wooden headphone stands on the market.

Best multi-headphone stand

iWoodStar Wooden Headphone Stand

Photo by iWoodStar via Etsy

Users with varied interests may be in the market for a headphone stand that can support multiple pairs of headphones to separate music and movies from gaming. This wooden headphone stand from iWoodStar on Etsy is one of the few wooden headphone stands available that does just that.

iWoodStar’s headphone stand is handmade from premium walnut and beech wood, stands tall at just over 11 inches, and measures 7.48 inches long by 3.14 inches wide. While the base will take up significantly more space than some of the other options on this list, it holds twice the number of headphones, so it will leave a much larger footprint.

The stand is also made from eco-friendly materials, which makes it one of the most environmentally conscious picks on this list. Being made from eco-friendly materials, this item is fairly affordable for the average buyer and falls at just about the mid-range category for this list.

Best budget headphone stand

ONEGenug Wooden Headphone Stand

Screengrab via Amazon

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the ONEGenug wooden headphone stand is an option for those that want a bit more bang for their buck. The latest version of this headphone stand provides an arch bridge shape that is fit for various popular headphone brands like Sennheiser, Audio-Technica, AKG, Logitech, HyperX, and Sony.

This wooden headphone stand is made from walnut wood, stands at 5.8 by 3.9 by 9.9 inches (LxWxH), and weighs just under a pound and a half.

ONEGenug’s wooden headphone stand’s reasonable price makes it an affordable option for anyone on a budget. However, users in humid environments may experience some headphone padding sticking to the surface of the stand due to a shiny coating used on the stand.