The best travel cases for PS5 of 2021

Sony’s PlayStation 5 is one of the most powerful consoles available and supports the latest gaming features, like ray-tracing and 4K graphics. While the PS5 has some of the fastest performance of any console, it doesn’t come cheap and has limited availability almost a year after its release.

Considering its high price and scarcity of the PS5, it makes sense to protect it from damage, especially if it’s being transported or packed away for storage. There are many high-quality travel cases available for the PS5 with features like rugged build quality and separate compartments to prevent the console and controllers from scratches and scuffs.

These are the five best travel cases for the PS5 in 2021.

Best overall travel case for PS5

Case Club PlayStation 5 Portable Gaming Station with Built-in Monitor

Image via Case Club

The Case Club PlayStation 5 Portable Gaming Station with Built-in Monitor goes above and beyond the capabilities of most travel cases. One feature that sets the Case Club apart from its rivals is the built-in monitor sitting in the case’s lid. It’s a 24-inch monitor with full HD (FHD) 1080p resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Users can also choose a 4K monitor with the same 60Hz refresh rate, but they can expect to pay more for the upgrade. Having a built-in monitor can be handy for gaming on the go, but the disadvantage is that it requires a separate adapter and power source.

Apart from the monitor, this case has other nifty features. Users can connect their PS5 to the pair of speakers while they’re on the go, and there’s also a USB hub to charge controllers. A pair of built-in fans keep the setup cool for long gaming sessions.

While the built-in monitor is its biggest selling point, the Case Club bag is also rugged and durable. Its lightweight polypropylene construction is tough, and the whole unit is waterproof and dustproof, thanks to the seals around the edges. Since the Case Club bag can reach up to 35 pounds when fully loaded, it has wheels for easy transportation.

The Case Club PS5 travel bag stands out because of its wide feature set. The downside is that its built-in monitor and other extras drive its price up and put it beyond most players’ budgets. It’s still worth it for those in need of the best protection possible and the ability to play on the go.

Best protective travel case for PS5

Casematix Hard Shell Travel Case

Image via Casematix

Casematix’s Hard Shell Travel Case offers similar protection to the Case Club option without having a built-in monitor. This case has a thick plastic exterior with four latches on the front and sides to keep it shut tight. There’s also a convenient carry handle and thick padlock rings for users in need of additional security. Like the Case Club alternative the Casematix Hard Shell Travel Case is waterproof and has a gasket around the rim to seal it tight.

While the exterior is tough, the interior of the Hard Shell Travel Case is soft. The interior features plush foam with cutouts for the console, controllers, and stand. There’s additional storage space below the console to add games, cables, or other accessories. When the case is closed, the soft egg-crate foam keeps everything in place so there’s no chance of them getting damaged.

Despite offering a similar level of protection, the Casematix Hard Shell Travel Case is much more affordable than the Case Club alternative. It’s tough and durable, but it’s also heavy when loaded with the PS5 and its accessories. This case is for users looking for the best protection possible, but it might be difficult to transport because there’s no wheels or sling option.

Best slimline travel case for PS5

USA GEAR PS5 Case

Image via USA Gear

Users looking for protection in a more compact package might consider the USA Gear PS5 Case. Instead of a hard plastic outer shell like the previous options, it looks like a conventional laptop bag with a ripstop nylon exterior. The exterior has a degree of water resistance, but it doesn’t come close to the previously listed travel bags. Like many laptop bags, it has a carry handle and an adjustable shoulder strap for easy carry.

One of the best things about the USA Gear case is that it maintains the PS5 theme with a blue interior and exterior trim. The bottom of the case stores the console and secures it in place with double security straps. On the top of the case, there’s a massive storage space with six adjustable dividers to make compartments for the controllers, headset, and other accessories.

USA Gear’s PS5 case matches the console’s blue theme and offers decent protection for the console and accessories. It’s much more affordable than the top two options, and it’s also lighter and easier to transport.

Best practical travel case for PS5

Pierre Vedette PS5 Case Travel Bag

Image by Pierre Vedette

Some users prefer a hands-free solution to carry their consoles. The Pierre Vedette PS5 Case Travel Bag features a backpack design that allows users to perform other tasks while carrying their PS5 on their back.

Instead of plastic, the exterior of the Pierre Vedette case is made from nylon, like the USA Gear case. Despite being a softer material, it has added support to protect the console and its accessories from damage. The interior is made from soft velvet to prevent scratches.

Pierre Vedette’s PS5 Case Travel Bag has a practical design, making it ideal for users who are on the go. It has a three-compartment design with each one getting progressively smaller. The largest compartment stores the console, while the second and third have space for the controllers and other small accessories.

This travel bag is cheaper than the other cases mentioned so far, and it’s the most practical for long-distance trips when users have other luggage to cart around. It doesn’t offer the same protection as the top picks, but it’s forgivable at such a low price point.

Best budget travel case for PS5

Diocall Travel Case

Image via Diocall

Diocall’s Travel Case has a similar design to the USA Gear PS5 Case, but it’s almost half the price. Both travel cases have a carry handle and shoulder strap; however, the Diocall Travel Case goes one step farther by having straps to transform it into a backpack. The straps are hidden on each side of the case and don’t get in the way when buyers use the other carry methods.

Like the USA Gear PS5 Case, the Diocall option features two compartments, each one taking up half the bag. One side contains the console, and the other is divided into smaller compartments to house the controllers, stand, and cables. There’s also an external compartment for smaller items, like games or keys.

The Diocall Travel Case has the most carry options of any rivals on this list and works as a backpack or regular handheld bag. It also has ample space to easily fit the PS5 and accessories. While it doesn’t have the thickest padding or waterproofing it still offers impressive value, thanks to its inexpensive price tag.