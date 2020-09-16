The best pink gaming chairs of 2020

Here are some of the top gaming chair designs that also come in pink.

DXRacer released its iconic gaming chair in 2006. Since then, the gaming chair market has really come into its own. Dozens of companies have released their own knockoff versions of the racing-style chair.

One of the most popular gaming chair color choices is pink. Pink chairs are so popular, in fact, that many companies who produce and sell chairs run out of their stock of pink gaming chairs almost instantly. For those looking to purchase a pink gaming chair, there are many options out there.

Here is a list of some of some of the top gaming chair models that come in pink.

DXRacer Pink Paw Print Gaming Chair

Photo via DXRacer

DXRacer was the first to revolutionize the gaming chair industry when it released its initial DXRacer chair design in 2006. Inspired by the seats in racing cars, the DXRacer Pink Paw Pring Gaming Chair offers a stylish, supportive experience with highly customization armrests, chair height, and recline angle. Every DXRacer chair also comes with adjustable neck and back pillows to maximize user comfort.

The design of this chair has since spawned dozens of knockoffs from a variety of different companies, many of which are either cheaper than the original or offer unique features. But for who those want to experience the original racing gaming chair from a company they can trust, the Pink Paw Print racing chair is a sure-fire bet. The only real downside to this chair is it is on the pricier end of the market.

Respawn 110 Gaming Chair

Image via Respawn

The Respawn 110 Gaming Chair in white and pink is one of the company’s most popular product offerings. Every time more of these beautifully designed chairs come in stock, they sell out nearly instantaneously. But if you can get your hands on one of these stylish chairs, they are well-worth their price tag.

The Respawn 110 comes with all of the features you have come to expect from a racing style gaming chair. The armrest height and angle is highly adjustable, the chair is created with back and neck comfort in mind, and it comes with the support pillows for your neck and back. In addition to these features, this chair also comes with an extendable footrest which is a nice added bonus over the DXRacer design.

AutoFull Pink Gaming Chair

Photo via AutoFull

For consumers who are looking for a chair that goes all out with the pink theme, look no further than the AutoFull Pink Gaming chair. With its pink and white color scheme, this chair offers a stylish look. This chair rests somewhere in the middle of the price range for gaming chairs.

In addition to the typical features of a racing style chair, the seat cushion is made of memory foam to maximize user comfort. The chair also comes with bunny ears which can be added to the back of your headrest and a fluffy bunny tail which can be placed on the lower back of the chair. If you are looking for a racing style gaming chair with a little more personality, this might be a good option for you.

Goplus Massage Gaming Chair

Photo via Goplus

The Goplus Massage Gaming Chair features a magenta shade of pink accenting a primarily black design. Although this chair has a lower build quality than some of the chairs higher up on the list, it is still a decent option for anyone looking to purchase a neon pink gaming chair.

As the name implies, the Goplus Massage Gaming Chair also features a unique set of massage motors in the lumbar support cushion, allowing you to gently massage your lower back muscles while you game, work, or relax in your chair. It’s not a huge perk, but the massage feature is a nice added bonus on an otherwise standard racing chair design.

Flash Furniture X10 Gaming Chair

Photo via Flash Furniture

For those who would prefer a more traditional office chair experience but with a gaming flair, there is the Flash Furniture X10 Gaming chair. Unlike the racing chairs which mold around the users body, this chair is designed like a more traditional office chair with a focus on comfort and support. The X10 is available in a beautiful black and pink color palette and is the most affordable option on this list.

The biggest downside to the design is that the armrests are not nearly as adjustable and it lacks the neck support present in the racing chair designs, so if those features are important to you, consider one of the other chairs on the list.