The best PC arcade joysticks of 2020

Playing a fighting game with an arcade-style setup has an unmatched feeling. Using a joystick and slab of buttons that are served up to you on a tray just gives big-time knockout victories an extra little bit of enjoyment that controllers and keyboard can’t.

But it’s not an investment that you want to take too lightly. While you likely won’t use the controller to play anything other than fighting games, it’s important that you make sure you have something that’s durable enough to withstand monstrously aggressive button mashing.

In addition, you might want to make sure to find something with the right features to maximize your experience so you’re not left wishing you had gone for that slight upgrade from the get-go.

Joysticks come in a range of prices and features, but no matter what your budget is, we’ve put together a list of the best joysticks you can buy so that you spend less time shopping, and more time getting KOs.

Mayflash F500 Elite

Image via Mayflash

Mayflash is perhaps the most well-reviewed brand for arcade-style joysticks on the market, and the F500 Elite is its top product. With a changeable top cover, the controller has nine buttons that use Sanwa buttons, which are known for their responsiveness.

Additionally, the Sanwa joystick itself has four-way directional use as well, and the device has two piece metal panels to give the entire accessory an extra level of security and weight for a solid presence while gaming.

Mayflash F300 Elite

Image via Mayflash

As you might expect, the Mayflash F300 Elite is strikingly similar to Mayflash’s F500 version. The slightly less expensive product still features Sanwa buttons and joystick like the F500, but where it differs from its counterpart is in its size.

While the F500 is larger at 59×42.5x30cm, the F300 has less surface area on its main face with a length and width of 56.6cm and 34.7cm respectively. Naturally this makes the F300 a little bit lighter than the F500 as well.

HORI Real Arcade Pro. 4 Kai

HORI is another brand that you’ll quickly find when searching for an arcade-style joystick to play fighting games on and the Pro. 4 Kai one of its flagship products. Coming in multiple different colors, the Pro. 4 Kai features a “tournament grade” arcade stick by Hayabusa as well as nine Hayabusa buttons.

The buttons come with a matte finish and quick responsiveness, and the device includes touchpad functionality. Additionally, the device has a side panel with various controls including multi-speed options, stick control toggling, button configuration and more.

HORI Real Arcade Pro. N

Image via HORI

A step up from the Real Arcade Pro. 4, the Pro N has all of the standard features you’d find in the other HORI model but comes with a little bit more flare. Just like the Pro. 4, this model has the touchpad, Hayabusa joystick and buttons with a little bit more in terms of aesthetics.

The minimalist design makes it small but still large enough to prioritize comfort for the user. Meanwhile, the sleek black and gold design gives it an unmistakable look that will turn heads.

Qanba Drone

Image via Qanba

The Qanba Drone comes in as one of the best joysticks you can get without spending $100. With all of the same basic features of other higher end options, this one won’t hit your wallet quite as hard as some of the top-of-the-line options.

Sitting at three pounds, the Sony-licensed product has an anti-slip bottom pad and a Qanba stick and buttons. With a honeycomb patterned top, the black and yellow accessory has its own unique style unlike anything else on this list.

Victrix Pro FS

Image via Victrix

If you’re willing to dish out some serious cash on your arcade fight stick, the Victrix Pro FS might be for you. Costing more money than anything on our list so far, this metallic device has a full metal enclosure made of aircraft grade aluminum.

In addition to being perhaps the sleekest arcade joystick on the market, it has full customization options as well. With an easily opened bottom, Victrix encourages gamers to modify their pad’s inner workings to make it as personal as possible.

Qanba Dragon

Image via Qanba

While the Qanba Drone might be a solid option for those looking to ball on a budget, the Dragon is a joystick that you’ll be dishing out a little bit more money for.

Weighing in at 11.6 lbs., the 20×12.5×5-inch behemoth of a gaming pad has Sanwa Denshi buttons and joystick and an anti-slip bottom pad for an extra level of security.