This is what you need for traveling or protection.

One of the best features of the Nintendo Switch is its portability. The ability to play the console on the go in handheld mode is a huge draw and selling point.

When traveling, the Switch will need to be protected. This is an expensive piece of equipment and it shouldn’t be thrown in a plastic bag or suitcase by itself. It needs its own case.

Luckily, there are plenty of amazing cases that can be found on the internet for multiple types of travel needs. We’ve narrowed down some of the top sellers to help you figure out the one that will work best for you.

Here are some of the best Nintendo Switch cases for traveling, protection, or both.

iVoler high-capacity storage case

This case from iVoler carries basically everything you could hope to take with you when traveling with a Nintendo Switch, including the dock. You’ll be able to bring it all and play on a big screen wherever you’re headed.

Officially licensed carrying case

This case, officially licensed by Nintendo, has an adaptive viewing stand built in, so you can lay it down and play the Switch right within the case itself.

Orzly protective hard case

This hard-cover case made by Orzly is a top seller on Amazon—and for good reason. It’s sturdy, reliable, and affordable, and it even has multiple color choices.

BEBONCOOL Mario-themed case

If Nintendo style is your thing, then this case themed like Mario’s suspenders will be perfect to express your love of all things Nintendo, all while holding and protecting your Switch on the go.

PowerA Switch Lite case – Pokemon

For Switch Lite users, no case is more fitting, compact, or appropriate than this cute, sleek-looking checkerboard design.