The best laptop cooling pads of 2021

Most gamers agree that it’s possible to build a better PC with the price you pay for any gaming laptop. But laptops offer portability that desktop PCs just don’t have. A gaming laptop packs a case full of hardware inside a tiny chassis and saves you from carrying around a monitor, cables, and a keyboard.

The portability sounds excellent, but including a high-end graphics card, CPU, and battery inside a laptop can cause overheating. While each part of your laptop is capable of withstanding extreme temperatures, you may start noticing some throttling in performance as it gets noticeably hot. Gaming laptops do this to prevent any possible damage and as a way to lower the temperature inside, but it can result in dropping important frames during an intense gaming session.

No matter how advanced a gaming laptop is in terms of cooling, it’ll always appreciate some external help to keep its temperature under control. Cooling pads will be your only solution to increase the airflow around the laptop unless you’re handy with the tools and can pull off a liquid cooling mod for your gaming laptop.

In addition to increasing the airflow and keeping your gaming laptop cool, cooling pads can also double as USB hubs, a clutch feature for laptops with not enough USB ports. Picking the perfect cooling pad for your laptop may be more challenging than it looks since the market is saturated with models that look identical to each other.

We’ve gathered some of the best options available in terms of building quality and overall comfort so you can get back to climbing the ranked ladder of your favorite game as soon as possible.

Thermaltake Massive 20 RGB

Finding a suitable cooling pad for your laptop will be relatively easier if it’s medium-sized. Players that game on an ultrabook or notebooks can get away with most over-the-counter cooling pads, but gaming laptop owners may need to find an alternative that compliments the size of their laptop. Considering most gaming laptops are larger than traditional ones due to their screen and the size of the internals, a cooling pad should also be large enough to cover all of the areas that generate heat while gaming.

Thermaltake Massive 20 RGB is a suitable choice for 17 to 19-inch laptops. It hosts a single 200-millimeter fan. The fan speed is adjustable, and there are three different height options. While a single fan may not seem like enough at first, the design of the cooling pad provides adequate airflow. Having a single fan is also helpful when it comes to reducing the overall noise.

There’s also a double-fan version of the Thermaltake Massive 20 RGB, but the price difference makes it harder to deem it as a worthy competitor. The price-to-performance ratio favors the single fan variant, but if you have the budget, the double-fan variant can also be a better option in the long run.

Cooling pad dimensions: 18.5 by 14 by 1.5 inches

Weight: 3.38 pounds

You have to know your laptop to choose the best cooling pad. KLIM Wind’s wide wings allow it to cool laptops up to 19 inches in size, but its fan placements can cause it to miss vital spots on some models.

KLIM Wind comes with four fans that all spin at 1,200 RPM. Featuring only one extra USB port apart from the one you’ll use it to power it up, the cooling pad feels durable and can definitely handle harsh conditions. The two adjustable baffles on the bottom are present in this model as well, which are essential to prevent gliding. If your laptop’s bottom chassis has magnets installed, you’ll have no sliding issues even without the baffles since the pad’s top layer is made out of a magnetic material, most likely metal.

There is only a single height adjustment option that still gets the job done, but the main issue we ran into with this model has been the middle section which features the branding. If you have a laptop that heats up toward the middle of its chassis and doesn’t have tall feet, that middle part will be touching your laptop’s back. This essentially decreases the airflow for that area, but we could also fix this issue by using the pad in a reverse position with the KLIM facing closer to our laptop’s front end. This means you won’t be able to use the height adjusting feet since they’ll only form a ramp from your point of view now.

Despite the minor hiccups, the cooling performance of KLIM Wind is still worth it for the price, and it’s also one of the better cooling pads to use with a console.

Cooling pad dimensions: 15.79 by 10.71 by 1.22 inches

Weight: 1.58 pounds

The environment that you’ll use your laptop in will continuously change if you’re a frequent traveler. The desk you have at home can be relatively lower than what you have at work, or you may simply want to enjoy some TV shows while lying down. When that’s the case, height adjustment options can play a more significant role than the cooling performance while making a decision.

Kootek’s Chill Mat 5 comes with five wants, four of them sized at 70 millimeters and the center fan at 120 millimeters. This five-fan setup delivers an impressive cooling performance since it looks to cover all the bases of a laptop’s bottom. Kootek recommends using laptops sized from 12 to 17 inches with this cooling pad, and you can also select which fans you’d like to turn on via the control panel.

The Chill Mat’s six different height levels increase its versatility. The ratchet mechanism comes especially handy if you prefer using your laptop on a sofa or a bed since it helps the cooling pad to adjust with you as you change the way you sit.

Cooling pad dimensions: 15.04 by 11.89 by 1.5 inches

Weight: 2.55 pounds

The cooling pads on our list so far found a way to feature that signature gamer vibe with their LED lights alongside their design. If you’d like to keep it a bit more lowkey, however, Cooler Master has you covered. Already a reputable brand in the cooling solutions industry for desktop PCs, Cooler Master aims to offer the most value for the price in each of its products.

Cooler Master Notepal XL first drew our attention with how silent it was. You could say it must be a given feature since the cooling pad only comes with a single fan, but considering most single-fan cooling pads suffer from loose fan noises, this was still impressive.

The single fan inside the cooler measures 230 millimeters and comes with a speed controller. Though some single fan cooling pads struggle to hit the exact spot on some laptops, the powerful fan of Notepal XL circulates a great deal of air, which makes a difference even if it’s not blowing where it should be.

The tilted design is a nice-to-have feature in terms of ergonomics, but we experienced some sliding with some laptops that had worn out feet. You can adjust the height via the feet on its back, where you should also see three USB ports.

Cooling pad dimensions: 12.01 by 14.92 by 1.85 inches

Weight: 1.87 pounds

If you mostly game on a console or a gaming desktop, the chances are your laptop may have turned into a content consumption machine. None of the previous options on our list will be comfortable enough for casually watching TV shows or movies on your computer since they’re all about providing optimal performance. Not only is Targus Chill Mat the most comfortable cooling pad on our list, but it also features the most number of productivity solutions.

Rocking a slim build, the Chill Mat comes with two fans that can spit at 2500 RPM at maximum capacity. The cooling pad comes with four USB ports and has a nice bottom layer that ensures maximum comfort. It has an excellent build quality as well and definitely feels premium at hand. Chill Mat line by Targus comes in different shapes and sizes, so check out other models that can fit more to your needs.

Cooling pad dimensions: 2.2 by 15.1 by 12 inches

Weight: 0.35 pounds

