Many high-end gaming monitors use in-plane switching (IPS) panels. IPS panels have the most accurate color reproduction and are capable of displaying up to 16.7 million colors. This color accuracy makes them ideal for graphics-intensive activities like gaming and design.

Another benefit of IPS panels is the wide viewing angles. IPS panels have less distortion when viewed from different angles when compared to other types of displays. They also tend to look better under bright light.

Like the other panel types, IPS panels have some drawbacks. They are often more expensive and have higher power consumption. IPS panels generally have slower refresh rates and response times compared to other panel types. The black contrast can also be subpar.

The other panel types are vertical alignment (VA), twisted nematic (TN). TN panels are generally more affordable with speedy refresh rates, but the color accuracy isn’t the best, and they tend to have narrow viewing angles. VA panels typically have better color accuracy and wider viewing angles than TN panels but can be prone to ghosting issues.

Here are some of the best IPS monitors available.

ASUS ROG Swift PG259QN

Image via Asus

The Asus ROG Swift PG259QN is a groundbreaking monitor with an incredible refresh rate. It’s the first monitor with a blistering 360Hz refresh rate, meaning it displays a new frame every 2.8 milliseconds. The extraordinary speed of this monitor ensures crisp visuals at the highest frame rate possible.

Getting the best performance from this monitor requires a graphics card that’s up to the task. The ROG Swift PG259QN was built with input from Nvidia and features G-Sync technology. G-Sync works with your graphics card to ensure that the monitor and graphics card work together to push high frame rates.

Some of the other specs are fairly standard for a 24.5-inch monitor. The ROG Swift PG259QN has a full HD 1920×1080 resolution with a fast one-millisecond grey-to-grey (GtG) response time. Despite the introduction of 4K, 1080p monitors are still popular because their speeds and refresh rates are generally faster. Most graphics cards can push 1080p effortlessly, but some struggle with 4K.

When it comes to looks, the PG259QN follows the design language of other ROG models. It shares the etched patterns on the back with a massive RGB ROG logo. It also has spike-like legs and thin bezels. Connectivity options include an HDMI 2.0 port, a DisplayPort 1.4 port, a 3.5-millimeter jack, and two USB 3.0 ports.

The ROG Swift PG259QN costs a fortune but is worth it for competitive gamers looking for the fastest speeds and great color.

LG 27GN950-B

Image via LG

The LG 7GN950-B is a better option if you want a 4K resolution. It’s a 27-inch monitor with UHD 4K 3840×2160 resolution, meaning there are around 163 pixels per inch. The high pixel density translates to a more detailed picture, but it requires more processing power.

Like any resolution, 4K graphics need a high refresh rate to look their best. LG’s 7GN950-B has a 144Hz refresh rate, which may seem low compared to the 360Hz offered by the ROG Swift PG259QN. However, the 144Hz refresh rate is the standard rating on the best 27-inch 4K monitors. Other standard features include a one-millisecond GtG response time and built-in adaptive-sync.

The LG 7GN950-B has a handsome yet subtle look. The front has ultra-thin bezels and rounded edges. The back looks sharp with subtle red accents and a ring of RGB lighting at the back. It has standard connectivity options, including two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, a 3.5-millimeter jack, and three USB 3.0 ports.

The LG 7GN950-B is an excellent 4K monitor, and it’s significantly cheaper than the alternatives from Acer and Asus.

Gigabyte AORUS FI25F

Image by Gigabyte via Amazon

The Gigabyte AORUS FI25F is a 25-inch monitor with a solid response time and a few other great features. It has full HD 1920×1080 resolution with a 100 percent Standard Red Green Blue (sRGB) rating. The 240Hz refresh rate should be more than enough for most users and a one-millisecond GtG response time. Despite the speed, users can limit tearing because the adaptive sync is compatible with AMD and Nvidia graphics cards.

The FI25F is packed with other gamer-friendly features. There’s a black equalizer to make dark areas brighter and the option to customize your crosshair. The customization allows users to create a crosshair in any shape or color. It’s an interesting feature, but many players will probably stick to the conventional crosshairs since there’s some debate on whether this should be considered cheating. The Aorus Dashboard connects to the PC via USB and also displays information like GPU and CPU performance.

One of the best features of the FI25F is its looks. The front is relatively simple, with slim bezels and a black frame. The back is anything but standard and features an aggressively angular shape with prominent RGB lighting. The theme stands out from the other monitors on this list, but it may be too much for some people. A feature you don’t usually see on other monitors is the carry handle at the top, making it easy to transport.

Gigabyte has included all the standard connectivity options you’d expect on a monitor in this class. There are two HDMI 2.0 ports, three USB 3.0 ports, and a DisplayPort 1.2.

The FI25F is a superb choice if you want a super-fast monitor with an eye-catching design.

Acer Predator X38

Image via Acer

The Acer Predator X38 is an ultrawide monitor with a 37.5-inch display. It has a QHD+ 3840×1600 resolution with a 21:9 aspect ratio. For such a mammoth size, the X38 still has a native refresh rate of 144Hz, and it can be overclocked up to 175Hz. The one-millisecond GtG response time is expected considering the price. Even fast-paced games like Apex Legends and Call of Duty run smoothly with the G-Sync adaptive sync.



Despite being a high-end gaming monitor, this model has a subdued design. There are no LEDs or huge logos indicating that it’s a gaming monitor. The stand has a clean aluminum finish with built-in cable management, and it can also double as a handle.

Acer’s Predator X38 features a single DisplayPort 1.4, an HDMI 2.0 port, and four USB 3.0 ports for connectivity.

The X38 delivers an immersive gaming experience with its sweeping curved display. Racing games and single-player first-person shooter games can feel especially intense because of the ultrawide screen. The disadvantage of the ultrawide orientation is that you may have to turn your head to see enemies while playing a competitive first-person shooter and using the full display.

ASUS ROG Swift PG329Q

Image by Asus via Amazon

The Asus ROG Swift PG329Q is big enough to work as a TV. It has a 32-inch screen with WQHD 2560×1440 resolution and a native refresh rate of 165Hz that’s overclockable to 175Hz. The one-millisecond GtG response is expected and matches most of the other monitors on this list.

Just like the other monitors on this list, the PG329Q is equipped with adaptive-sync technology. Nvidia G-Sync and Asus Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB) are both standard on this model. These features help deliver crisp and clear picture quality when pushing the latest games at high frame rates.



This monitor follows a similar design language to the PG259QN. It has similar spiked-shaped legs and a massive RGB ROG logo on the back. The front is also identical, with slim bezels in full black and a tiny logo in the middle. Connectivity features are also similar and include a DisplayPort 1.2, two HDMI 3.0 ports, a 3.5-millimeter jack, and two USB ports.

The slightly larger screen size makes the ROG Swift PG329Q versatile enough for movies, TV shows, and console gaming. The downside is that it’s quite costly.

Gigabyte G27F

Image by Gigabyte

The Gigabyte G27F is the cheapest monitor on this list, but it still has decent gaming performance. It comes with a 27-inch screen with full HD 1920×1080 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The one-millisecond GtG response time and adaptive sync keep up with the more expensive monitors on this list to ensure a great gaming experience.

Gigabyte kept the costs of this monitor down by giving it a simple design. It looks more like an office monitor with a plain black design and no LEDs or embellishment of any kind. The G27F is height and tilt adjustable, but there are no portrait mode or swivel features.

The connectivity features are similar to the other monitors on this list. The G27F has two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort 1.2 port, and a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack. The one feature not shared by any of the other monitors on this list is a set of two-watt speakers. They get the job done, but most users will opt for a headset or speaker set with better sound quality.

The Gigabyte G27F is a worthy contender if you want a gaming monitor with decent features without spending much.