The best gaming mouse for MMOs

Not all gaming mice are equal. Some flourish in FPS games, others feature multi-button panels for MMOs or MOBAs.

The games play differently. FPS games rely on precision, but there are a few abilities, like grenades, grappling hooks, or a cheeky sleep dart on a charging Reinhardt that can easily be achieved on the keyboard. MMOs have several abilities, skills, spells, and more mechanics, so MMO mice have more buttons to compensate.

The amount of buttons varies. Some MMO mice have around seven additional buttons, closer to 12 total. Others can have as many as 20. These are programmable and can be bound to match other keys or macros. The downside to the additional buttons is the pressure on the mouse hand. The side panel forces players to use their thumbs more, putting more pressure on the thumb and joint, risking overuse injuries.

The overwhelming majority of mice are designed for right handed players. This is all the more obvious when looking for MMO mice with multiple buttons. Most of these buttons are on the left side of the mouse, where a right-handed player’s thumb would naturally sit.

Razer Naga Trinity

Image via Razer

This is the mouse for the generalist gamer. FPS fans, MMO enthusiasts, and MOBA aficionados will love it. The mouse is modular, giving it the flexibility to fit each playstyle. The Razer Naga Trinity, unsurprisingly judging by the name, has three side panel options: one with two thumb buttons, one with seven buttons in a small circle, and one with 12 additional buttons in a grid. The three options make it a versatile mouse and a great companion for any gamer, regardless of your gaming style.

The button is Chroma compatible, because gamers have to have that RGB lighting. The buttons can be customized in Razer Central, the software for all Razer products. The mouse automatically senses which panel is attached and the software adjusts as a result. The panels can be changed at any time, even in game.

From our experience, if there is anything interfering with the sensor, it may not recognize the panel and the side buttons will not work as a result. Just give it some compressed air and replace the panel. It will recognize it.

SteelSeries Rival 500

Image via SteelSeries

The SteelSeries Rival 500 has a new spin on MMO mice. The mouse has a total of 15 buttons with seven buttons on the side panel and others around the main body of the mouse. The side panel has better ergonomics, designed to go with the natural motion of your thumb. The mouse can be customized for macros, different buttons, and alerts. The mouse can alert you to low ammo, health, and more.

The mouse itself can have up to 16,000 DPI and is rated for 30 million clicks. The thumb grip on the side helps players that use more of a claw grip on the mouse and has a comfortable spot to rest and find buttons.

Corsair Scimitar Pro

Image via Corsair

The Corsair Scimitar Pro has a standard gaming mouse look. The mouse comes in black and yellow. The mouse is plain compared to others on this list, but its simplicity is its advantage. The Scimitar Pro has the usual left click and right click and then a 12 button thumb panel on the left side. Every other column of buttons has added texture to help players quickly navigate through the different buttons.

Logitech G604 Wireless

Image via Logitech

Logitech has a variety of mice that work well for MMOs. The Logitech G604 is a wireless gaming mouse with some additional buttons. It doesn’t have the full 12 buttons that the Corsair Scimitar Pro or the Razer Naga Trinity have, but it does have six additional buttons on the left side. The mouse has 15 total buttons, all fully programmable in their software.

The mouse lasts 240 hours on a single battery. The downside is it’s not a rechargeable mouse. You will need to have AA batteries on hand and hope it gives you plenty of warning before it goes.

Logitech G600

Image via Logitech

The Logitech G600 blows the competition away with its 20 programmable buttons. It features the 12-button thumb panel for maximum control. If you need the most buttons available, this is the option for you. The mouse has less DPI than some of its competitors, topping off at 8,200 maximum DPI. Most players will not need such a high DPI anyway, so that’s a negligible flaw in its design.

The 12 side buttons are angled to help players quickly find each desired key without pausing to look. It’s not as quick and easy as the Corsair mouse with the textured buttons, but it’s a workable method.

This, unlike the first Logitech mouse, is a wired mouse. This could be a flaw or a feature, depending on how players feel about wireless mice. On the downside, there’s a cord that can catch on things. On the plus side, it’s always connected and won’t run out of battery power.

Logitech G502 Hero

Image via Logitech

The Logitech G502 Hero is the last of the Logitech mice. It’s beefier than its siblings, capable of up to 16,000 DPI and with 11 programmable buttons. The buttons are scattered all over the mouse, some by the main left and right click, others on the thumb panel. This could take some getting used to, but could prevent injury or overuse of the thumb.

RedDragon M901 Wired gaming mouse

Image via RedDragon

RedDragon is not the most common of brands, but a good option nonetheless, and the M901 mouse has several features we like in an MMO mouse. It has a 12-button left side panel for the thumb, additional buttons stationed around the mouse, up to 12,400 DPI, and the weight of the mouse can be changed to suit different needs. There are 18 programmable buttons total, making it one of the most versatile ones and one of the better priced options.

The weighted feature is something new and unique. The mouse comes with eight weights that can be placed in the slot at the bottom. This allows the user to change the overall weight and feel of the mouse. If it feels too heavy and thick, players can remove weights to suit their needs. It’s a unique feature that we think will make it more comfortable to use.

Corsair Ironclaw

Image via Corsair

The Corsair Ironclaw wins for the best name. The Ironclaw has 10 programmable buttons. This may seem like a low amount compared to the others on the list, but it’s still a lot of options. It has up to 18,000 DPI and comes in both a wireless or wired option. The buttons are hefty, making them easy to locate by touch alone. The majority of the buttons are on the left side of the mouse for thumb access. It’s rated for 50 million clicks, making it a durable gaming companion.