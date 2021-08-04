In the market for a new keyboard? We've got you covered.

Getting a new keyboard used to be quite simple. There were only a couple of brands competing in the market and the choices were limited. But it’s quite the opposite now since new players in the market have started giving the big names a run for their money.

Everyone looks for something different when searching for a keyboard. Some value looks, while others value performance above all else. Nowadays, manufacturers try their best to satisfy both wants and stack their products with every deal-breaker aspect.

The biggest deal-breaker out there is probably the switch type. Switch type often decides the feel of the keyboard and the response time. Cherry MX switches are often referred to as the best switches on the market due to their response time, for example. They’re the top choice of gamers who want to take things to another level.

If you just want that clicky sound when you press the keys and want to feel nostalgic as if you’re using a typewriter, blue switches are for you.

The rundown of our favorite mechanical keyboards for competitive gaming has something for every gamer out there.

Image via Razer

Though Razer experiments with new technologies and produces new product lines, BlackWidow is still a fan favorite. As years passed, Razer pretty much decked out the BlackWidow with all the changes that can improve the keyboard.

Considering competitive gamers have to travel to LAN events or boot camps, they often need to pack their equipment. If you have a full-size keyboard, sticking it into a backpack will be a rather challenging task. Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed features a classic BlackWidow design in a 65-percent body. The most compact member of the BlackWidow series is also wireless and uses Razer’s Hyperspeed technology, which is similar to Logitech’s Lightspeed. These wireless technologies allow wireless equipment to have the same level of responsiveness as their wired rivals. The 200-hour battery life will do its best to never let players down during the most intense situations.

When it comes to switches, you’ll be able to pick between Razer’s Green and Yellow switches. While the Greens will be similar to your industry standard Blue switches, the Yellows will resemble Cherry MX Red switches that are linear. The double-shot ABS keycaps help ensure that your keys’ legends don’t fade away prematurely.

Pros: Compact, switch options, wireless compatibility.

Cons: More expensive than its rivals.

Who should buy: Gamers who travel frequently and carry their equipment with them.

Image via Ducky

Most FPS players won’t need extra macro buttons that increase the size of a keyboard. A small and minimalistic keyboard is also great for anyone who doesn’t have much desk space to work with.

Though there are plenty of smaller options, not many small form factor keyboards offer the same number of customizability options that Ducky offers. While ordering your Ducky One 2 Mini, you’ll be able to pick your favorite switch from manufacturers like Cherry MX, Kailh, and Gateron.

Players who travel often can also benefit from a small form factor keyboard since it’ll be easier to pack them. Considering the USB-C cable is detachable, you won’t need to worry about it getting smashed by other equipment you have packed with your One 2 Mini.

Pros: Small form factor, lots of customizability options.

Cons: The loss of arrow keys can make the keyboard harder to use for lefties.

Who should buy: Gamers who’d like to have more say while deciding the internals of their keyboards.

Image via Corsair

Though 60-percent keyboards are nice minimalistic alternatives, they can be somewhat difficult to get used to at first. A tenkeyless keyboard is usually a decent middle ground between a 60-percent keyboard and a fully decked-out keyboard.

The K70 has consistently been the premium entry in Corsair’s keyboard line, and the TKL version looks to be even better than its full-sized ancestor. K70 Champion Series TKL uses hyper-polling technology called Axon to boost its polling rate to 8,000Hz. It’s practically eight times faster compared to regular keyboards, a trait that competitive gamers may find appealing.

When ordering, you’ll have the option to choose from Cherry MX Reds, Silent Reds, or Speed Silvers. If you’re confused about which switch to pick, most competitive players usually prefer going with Reds due to their linear nature.

Pros: A faster response rate.

Cons: The keys are slightly closer to each other than other brands’ models.

Who should buy: Competitive gamers who strive to use the best.

Image via Logitech

Mechanical keyboards are great for gaming. But when it comes to typing, they may be too loud for some people. Unless you really like the sound, a clicky keyboard can be more annoying than anything.

There have been attempts at making a silent mechanical keyboard for years, and they all came up short in some ways. That ended with the Logitech G513, though. Logitech’s own Romer-G Linear switches show the world that mechanical keyboards can also be used when there’s someone sleeping in the next room.

Pros: Silent switches, great RGB.

Cons: No media or macro keys, can occupy a lot of space if you also want to use the padding.

Who should buy: Gamers who live with anyone who they don’t want to wake up in the middle of the night.

Image via Razer

Razer has been a household name in the gaming industry for ages, and it always finds new and innovative ways to eradicate its competition. The company’s newest innovation, “Razer Opto-Mechanical Switches,” can only be found in its Huntsman line. These switches are actuated by a beam of light that’s fired through the switches when you press the keys.

Thanks to this new technology, the keys are significantly more durable than the other mechanical keyboards on the market while still giving that tactile feedback. Typing on this keyboard is also a wonderful experience.

Pros: Super fast switches, 16.8 million RGB color options, durable.

Cons: Expensive, no USB pass-throughs.

Who should buy: Gamers who are on the hunt for the latest innovations.

Image via Asus

There are some things that are just meant for FPS gamers and this keyboard is one of them. During the designing process of the keyboard, its form wasn’t even on the list of the most important features. All that mattered to ASUS was its functionality.

The keyboard doesn’t have any unnecessary features and only focuses on delivering. It’s a reliable and durable keyboard that will net you frags but won’t let you use an extra button in an RPG. The keyboard allows full macro customization, though, so you may find a way around that after all.

Pros: Wide CTRL button for crouching, full macro customization.

Cons: No wrist rest, no USB passthroughs, a bit expensive.

Who should buy: FPS gamers who are looking for something to get the job done.

Image via Corsair

A couple of years ago, it was all about the RGB. It was the new kid on the block, and companies were racing against each other to have the best-looking keyboard with the most beautiful lights.

Now, the era is changing once more and wireless is becoming the talk of the town. Ever since the removal of the headphone jack, we started questioning wires and getting rid of them everywhere possible.

Keyboards have also joined that fray and there have been attempts at making a decent wireless gaming keyboard for a while. The only problem is the latency and struggles of Bluetooth technology.

The Corsair K63 was a great, well-rounded keyboard that was liked by many in the gaming community. Its wireless sibling also does everything right. The response time feels like it is non-existent if you aren’t playing competitive games at a high level.

Pros: Perfect for playing gaming on the couch, comfortable design.

Cons: Palm rest clips seem to come off a bit easier than they should.

Who should buy: Gamers who prefer couch sessions.

Image via SteelSeries

This keyboard does something that no one thought they would need in their lives. With Steelseries Apex Pro, you can set the actuation point for each key.

If you’re having a tough time choosing between a tactile or linear switch, this keyboard can offer you the best of both worlds. All you need to do is set a higher actuation while you’re gaming and mostly spamming keys and set a deeper actuation when you’re typing.

It could definitely be a no-brainer if you’re working by day and gaming by night.

Pros: Customizable actuation point for each key, great wrist rest, nice RGB.

Cons: It can become both linear and tactile, but it is not the best in neither of them.

Who should buy: Gamers who can’t choose between tactile and linear switches.

Image via Razer

This one is more for people who value their space. Decent compact keyboards are hard to come by, and if you stumble upon a decent one, you should hang on to it. Huntsman’s Tournament Edition manages to stay as compact as possible by not featuring macro keys or a numpad so you can have more space for your gigantic mousepad.

Razer’s Huntsman series features the company’s top-of-the-line “Razer Opto-Mechanical Switches.” A kind of switch that’s never been done before, they get activated by a beam of light that’s fired through the switches when you press the keys.

Pros: Best switches in town, compact design, removable cable.

Cons: Lacks a lot of features that could be deal-breakers to some.

Who should buy: Gamers who want the best but also don’t have the space for a full-size keyboard.

Logitech G Pro X

How would you like to change your switches whenever you felt like it? It would be awesome, right? Well, with Logitech G Pro X, you can do it.

Logitech decided that gamers should be able to buy a mechanical keyboard for life and maintain it as they go. Apart from do-it-yourself keyboards on the markets, we’ve never seen an example of this.

This keyboard could last 10 or more years if it’s taken care of well. Swapping out switches as the old ones wear out will surely prolong its life even further. But not all switches may fit this bad boy, so be sure that whatever you’re getting fits your keyboard. Or you can just order from Logitech to stay safe.

Pros: Easily swappable and changeable switches, compact design.

Cons: Lacks macro keys and a wrist rest.

Who should buy: Gamers who want to buy a keyboard for life.

Image via Corsair

The last two entries have been compact keyboards, so let’s take a step back from those for our final contender. Probably one of the largest keyboards on the market, the Corsair K95 aims to give that premium experience to its users.

K95 comes with six dedicated macro keys alongside 8MB of on-board storage and media keys. With an actuation point as high as 1.2-millimeter, this keyboard is a must-have if you’re playing games in which you need to spam your keys. You don’t even need to go easy on this bad boy since it’s built to last with its gigantic footprint and anodized aluminum frame.

It also features one of the best wrist rests available on the market right now. It’s super comfortable and also reversible.

Pros: Durable aluminum body, RGB that will turn your room into a disco, macro and media keys.

Cons: Off-putting software, a bit larger than your average keyboard.

Who should buy: Gamers who want all the functionality features in the world.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.