The best computer desks for gaming

PC gamers spend a lot of time at their desk. Having a comfortable battle station can make the difference between a two-hour and an eight-hour gaming session.

Choosing the right desk for that battle station can be an overwhelming task. Here are a few quality options that are sure to be a great addition to any gamer’s war zone.

Budget zone

Screengrab by Atlantic via Amazon

The Atlantic Gaming desk is sleek and feature-filled while still remaining affordable. The desk is available on Amazon and sits at a healthy 4.5 star rating with over 2,000 reviews.

The desk isn’t huge but provides enough space to suit your basic gaming needs. It has a sizable monitor stand and comes equipped with a host of attachments that are certain to make any PC gamer’s life easier. These include a cup holder, video game holder, and cell phone stand.

Find it on Amazon.

Screengrab by SHW via Amazon

While this desk may not come with as many bells and whistles as some “gaming” branded desks, it’s certainly a spacious budget option. Many L-shape desks come with shelves and drawers attached that arguably take up more space than they provide. The SHW L-shaped option keeps it simple yet sizable.

This desk will provide plenty of surface area for additional monitors, but it also has a plethora of leg space underneath. If you’re on a budget and you want a desk that’s simple and gets the job done, check out the SHW.

Find it on Amazon.

Image via Zinus

If affordable simplicity is what you’re after, then you might like the Zinus Jennifer Modern Studio Office desk. This desk may not be an eye-catcher but it does provide a sturdy surface at an affordable price point.

The surface has plenty of room for multiple monitors, but the simplicity of this desk makes it ideal for gaming on a laptop. The desk is 55 inches long, so you’ll have plenty of room for any other gaming accessories that you might need.

Find it on Amazon.

Mid-tier price zone

Screengrab by Zinus via Amazon

This desk is a great option for gamers who want a simple, spacious, and sturdy setup. The desk is one of the largest mentioned here at around 55 inches long and 29 inches off the ground. It comes with a steel frame that includes leg support, so this desk can handle some weight.

The desk also comes with a very large monitor stand and attachable storage tray. If you want a desk that will stand the test of time and won’t totally break the bank, the Zinus Tresa is right for you.

Find it on Amazon.

Image via Tangkula

If you’re a fan of the L-shape design and you’re willing to drop a little extra cash, then look no further. The Tangkula L-Shape corner desk is another sleek and sturdy option with a ton of space. With this desk, the space is just spread out in a different way.

One side of the desk is sized for a desktop computer while the other is perfect for a laptop. This is a great option for the student gamer who falls into the trap of gaming while trying to study. The desk also has adjustable foot pads that provide you with some leeway as far as height goes.

Find it on Amazon.

Image via Couchmaster Cycon

This is one of the more unique “desks” on the list. The Couchmaster by Cycon is great for those who want to maximize comfort.

If you’re someone who likes to game on their television, the Couchmaster is something you’ll want to check out. The Lapdesk is specifically designed for keyboard and mouse gaming and has cord management holes for both. The Couchmaster includes a 16-foot USB cable, allowing you to connect your devices lag-free into your computer or console.

The Couchmaster has nearly five stars on Amazon and has almost 100 reviews. If you love to game on your living room’s big screen, the Couchmaster might be for you.

Find it on Amazon.

Splurge zone

Screengrab by Eureka via Amazon

This is probably the kind of desk you dreamed of having someday when you were a kid. This bad boy comes equipped with all of the bells and whistles you could possibly ask for.

The R1-S has RGB lighting on the desktop and legs so you can light up your rig like a Christmas tree. It also comes with a cup holder, headphone clip, controller stand, game holder, and extra-large mouse pad. The Eureka has 4.5 stars out of over 100 reviews on Amazon. It might be the coolest-looking desk on this list, besides its big brother.

Find it on Amazon.

Screengrab by Eureka via Amazon

This desk is basically the R1-S on performance-enhancing drugs. If desks were tested like UFC fighters, consider the Z60 to be Jon Jones. This desk has a number of the same features as the R1-S, including the RGB lighting and various attachments. But it also has much more.

The Z60 is much larger than the R1-S and comes with a mouse pad that eclipses virtually the entire surface of the desk. If you want to experience this desk at its full power, however, it gets pricey.

The coolest thing about this desk might be its adjustable keyboard tray, which unfortunately isn’t included. If you want a flashy yet functional desk to accompany your gaming zone, the Z60 might be right for you.

Find it on Amazon.

Image via Stand Steady

If you’re worried about the time you spend sitting while gaming, then perhaps you should consider a standing desk. The Stand Steady Tranzendesk is 55 inches long and comes with a 55-inch clamp on shelf that adds even more surface area.

The desk is adjustable and includes an easy-to-use crank that allows you to swap from 29 to 49 inches tall. This means if you don’t feel like standing, you can easily adjust the desk to a height that’s comfortable to use while sitting.

The desk has nearly five stars on Amazon and is prime eligible. The Stand Steady Tranzendesk will help you keep the calories off while the gaming continues.

Find it on Amazon.

Dot Esports may receive compensation on some purchases made via links in this article.