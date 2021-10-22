The best Bluetooth headphones for Nintendo Switch of 2021

One major feature was missing from the Nintendo Switch when it launched in March 2017. This feature was Bluetooth audio. Then, seemingly out of the blue, in September 2021, Nintendo released a software patch that added the much-requested Bluetooth audio feature to the Nintendo Switch.

However, not all Bluetooth headphones work with the Nintendo Switch, so gamers need to be cautious when purchasing Bluetooth headphones for the sole purpose of pairing them with the Nintendo Switch. Listed below are the best Bluetooth headphones for the Nintendo Switch in 2021.

Best overall Bluetooth headphones for the Nintendo Switch

Sennheiser HD 450BT Bluetooth 5.0

Image via Sennheiser

The Sennheiser HD 450BT are over-ear headphones that come with the most advanced wireless technology available. Sennheiser’s HD 450BTs include Bluetooth 5.0 and low latency audio support to ensure stable long-distance connections. In addition, the Sennheiser HD 450BTs’ wireless codec support provides audio that’s less compressed than standard headphones.

Additionally, users are in complete control of their headphones with Sennheiser’s smartphone app. The app includes noise cancellation settings, an equalizer, and multiple sound optimization modes. However, these settings need to be preconfigured before using the Nintendo Switch and will negatively affect battery life.

Although the Sennheiser HD 450BTs are over-ear headphones, they are still fit for travel. A few of the travel-friendly features of the HD 450BTs are its folding design and the soft shell carrying case to keep them safe during travel.

But no headphone is truly fit for travel without a long-lasting battery. This isn’t a problem for the HD 450BT headphones. Sennheiser rates these headphones for 30 hours of use, and most importantly, they use a USB-C cable to charge. USB-C is the same cable the Nintendo Switch uses to charge, which means gamers only have to bring one cable when traveling with their Switch.

Best noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones for the Nintendo Switch

Sony WH-XB900N

Image via Sony

The Sony WH-XB900Ns are noise-canceling wireless headphones that are made to be used on the go. A few of the features that make these stand out as travel headphones are their foldable design, 30-hour battery life, and 255-gram weight. These factors make the Sony WH-XB900N headphones gamers can keep in their book bag or travel bag to game whenever, wherever.

The most significant feature of the Sony WH-XB900N headphones is their noise-canceling technology. Sony’s noise-canceling technology works by taking in sounds from the outside world and negating them with opposite frequencies. Additionally, users don’t need to take their headsets off to hear the outside world due to its built-in microphones. With the touch sensors on the side, users can toggle outside sound into their headphones. Like the Sony – WH-1000XM4s, all of these settings can be adjusted using Sony’s smartphone app.

Best high-end Bluetooth headphones for the Nintendo Switch

Sony WH-1000XM4

Image via Sony

The Sony WH-1000XM4s are the premium choice for Bluetooth headphones on the Nintendo Switch. With their 40-millimeter drivers, the Sony WH-1000xM4s can handle frequencies up to 40kHz, reducing the distortion of heavy bass. The frequency range of the WH-1000xM4s helps games with heavy bass, like Doom, retain clarity during heavy beats.

Additionally, Sony WH-1000xM4s are noise-canceling and feature six microphones. These microphones pick up voices directed to the user and automatically mutes music when speaking. However, if the user does decide to take the headphones off, the music will automatically stop. All of these settings are adjustable through the Sony app or the touchpad on the side of the device.

Most importantly, the Sony WH-1000xM4s feature multiple device support. Multiple device support lets users connect their phone and Nintendo Switch up to the same pair of headphones simultaneously. This allows users to set up their sound profiles with the Sony app on their phone and immediately hear the difference in the Nintendo Switch’s audio.

Best mid-range Bluetooth headphones for the Nintendo Switch

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds

Image by Anker via Amazon

In-ear headphones, or earbuds, are preferred by many as an alternative to over-ear headphones. Not only do earbuds rest inside the ear, but they are also compact and discreet, making them ideal for gamers on the go. A solid choice for Nintendo Switch earbuds are the 68-gram wireless Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pros.

What makes the Liberty Air 2 Pros unique is their PureNote Driver Technology. Anker’s PureNote Driver Technology provides clear and precise sound by utilizing the 10 nano-layer coated drivers to boost bass by 45 percent and create a wider frequency range. Additionally, the Liberty Air 2 Pros are customizable with its HearID Personalized EQ that lets users access 22 preset sound profiles and the option to create their own.

Gamers looking for full immersion will also appreciate the Liberty Air 2 Pro’s noise-canceling profiles. However, the noise-canceling profiles will negatively affect the earbuds’ usual 26-hour playtime, and the noise-canceling technology won’t be as effective as some more expensive over-ear headphones.

Not only do the Liberty Air 2 Pros bring innovations for audiophiles, but they’re also comfortable. Users can choose between nine ear tips included with the Liberty Air 2 Pros to ensure they get the best fit.

Best budget Bluetooth headphones for the Nintendo Switch

SoundMagic E11BT Wireless

Image by SoundMagic via Amazon

The SoundMagic E11BTs are 24.7-gram in-ear headphones that perform well despite their moderate price. Like the Sony WH-1000XM4s, the SoundMagic E11BTs are powered by Bluetooth 5.0 and have a transmission range of 42 feet. However, that’s where the similarities with the WH-1000XM4s end. For example, the E11 BTs don’t have multi-device support or noise-canceling technology.

But the E11BTs bring a few useful features to the table. One of these features is the ability to turn on the headset and automatically connect it with the last used device. It’s also waterproof, and being waterproof also means these headphones are sweat-proof so they will be ready for any fitness game on the Switch without issue.

One of the biggest upsides to the E11BTs is their battery life. The E11BTs have a whopping 60 hours of battery life, making them suitable for long trips and commutes. A few more features that make the E11BTs suitable for travel are their aluminum design and included carrying case.