The best accessories for the PlayStation 5

Most consoles come pre-packed with all the necessary equipment you’ll need to start gaming as soon as possible. These include the cables, controllers, and make-shift stands you can craft out of the white foam that prevents your console from getting damaged during shipping. While these basic accessories are everything you need to enjoy your new console, you can certainly enrich your gaming experience with official or third-party accessories.

These accessories can range from external hard drives used to expand your storage limits to special stands that increase your system’s airflow. Though we’re still a couple of months away from the official release of PlayStation 5, Sony updated its website with all the official accessories for PS5 and also confirmed that most PS4 accessories would be compatible with the next-gen console.

Any accessory that uses a USB slot to function is most likely going to work with PS5 as well, meaning you can still purchase one for your existing console or PC and start using it with your PS5 when it releases.

Pairing your console with the accessories on our list will increase your quality of life as long as gaming goes, and you can also take the next step by getting yourself a chair, monitor, or TV that’s tailored for console gaming.

OEM Accessories

DualSense Charging Station

In addition to its sleek look, the new DualSense controller’s battery life is another huge factor that makes it better than the older generation’s DualShock 4. Regardless of how good its battery life it may be, it’s an inevitable fact of gaming that most hardcore gamers will run out of juice during intense gaming sessions.

While you can always connect your controller to your console via a USB-C cable, having a cable lying around in the middle of the room can be dangerous and create an unorganized look. DualSense charging station shares the same color scheme with the controller, creating an overall pleasant aesthetic.

You can easily place your controller on a charging station while you aren’t gaming and make sure that your controller’s battery is full whenever you’re ready to play games. This charging station can hold up to two controllers, making it a solid pick unless you own more than two.

PS5 DualSense Controller

PS5 ships with at least one controller. But if you have guests over frequently or have plans on getting a roommate, a single controller may not cut it in the long run. It’s quite easy to find third-party alternatives that tend to be cheaper than Sony’s official version of the console, but the chances of experiencing the same quality are close to zero.

The DualSense controller also has features like adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, which may be hard to replicate by other producers. Adaptive triggers will tinker with the resistance of the trigger buttons of the controller depending on the in-game situation, and haptic feedback will allow gamers to feel the texture of different surfaces in games that support it.

The controller’s built-in microphone can let players skip out on a headset if they already have a decent sound system in place. This has been one of the shortcomings of the DualShock 4 controller. Players were required to plug in a headset to talk to their friends in parties.

Pulse 3D Wireless Headset

Buying a headset from Sony used to feel unnecessary. There were always better or cheaper options that you could also use with your other gadgets, but the introduction of 3D audio may change this long-time norm.

Pulse 3D wireless headset can deliver 3D audio, thanks to PS5’s Tempest Engine. While there are 7.1 headsets in the market, it’ll be hard to match this headset’s quality since it’ll be natively compatible with PS5.

The headset also comes with dual noise-canceling microphones, improving the overall sound quality in terms of voice communications compared to its predecessors.

PS5 Media Remote

PS5 is an excellent hub for gaming, but not everyone uses it entirely for that purpose. The PlayStation franchise also has a reputation for doubling as media consumption sources. Many PS3s around the world stayed as dedicated Blu-Ray players after PS4’s release, and PS4 became a smart TV alternative by supporting streaming services.

PS5 will honor its past by featuring a 4K UHD Blu-Ray player and supporting streaming services like Netflix, just like PS4. Reaching out for your controller every time you want to adjust the content you’re watching may become inconvenient, however, and a Media Remote for your PS5 can solve your problems.

The Media Remote features all the keys you’d expect to find on a remote controller and also supports voice recognition. The integrated microphone will allow users to switch between apps, games, or content with specific voice commands.

In addition to making interacting with your console easier for basic tasks, a remote control can also save your controller’s battery for gaming since you won’t need it for media consumption.

PS5 HD Camera

Offline gamers may not have realized that PlayStation has an organic streaming community growing within the platform. Anyone wishing to participate or share their gaming moments with other PSN members will find that Sony’s equipment will provide the maximum performance and the best quality.

PS5’s HD camera features two 1080p lenses. This two-piece design increases the overall image quality and gives it a more futuristic look. You can use the camera for VR purposes and in supported games. The camera’s integration with the system makes setting it up a seamless process that can be important for gamers who just want their equipment to work and not waste any time tinkering.

PlayStation VR

Until Sony releases the next PlayStation VR, the original one is still the best VR headset for PlayStation 5. It’s the only VR headset that PlayStation supports, but it’s still one of the best VR headsets in the market.

Settings for the PlayStation VR are quite fast, and its 120 Hz refresh rate increases your overall gaming experience. You’ll also need to invest in an HD Camera to take full advantage of the VR headset, and it has an ever-expanding library of games.

There are more VR games to be announced for PlayStation VR on the horizon, but you can start chipping away at the mountain by playing legendary titles like Resident Evil 7 to Batman: Arkham VR right away.

Third-party accessories

Western Digital My Passport Portable Hard Drive

Though the PS5 introduces revolutionary changes in terms of storage, you can never have enough space if you like keeping all of your games installed. The transfer speeds and size of the portable hard-drive are the two factors that you should consider while shopping, alongside its looks.

Western Digital’s My Passport series features one of the better form factors in the market and comes in four different storage options. One, two, four, and the 5TB models make sure that there’s a My Passport portable hard drive for everyone. The hard drive has a reading speed of 130 megabits per second and a writing speed of 124 megabits per second, according to user benchmarks.

WD’s cloud storage and 256-AES encryption make it easier and more secure to backup your hard drive

Estimated dimensions: 4.22 x 0.75 x 2.95 inches (L x W x H)

Anker 10-feet USB USB-C to USB 3.0 Charging Cable

While the DualSense charging station is an ideal charging solution if you have two controllers, getting a long cable can be cost-efficient for single controller owners.

Anker’s USB-C cables come in four different sizes, but you get the most out of your buck with the 10-feet option, and it covers more ground. This cable’s more than long enough to reach the end of your living room and is significantly more durable than the other options in the market with its Aramid Fiber reinforcement layout.

One of the main perks of getting an alternative USB-C cable instead of a charging station is that you can use it to transfer files or to charge your phone or tablet.