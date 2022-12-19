The 5 best mini PCs for gaming

Image via Intel Lenovo ThinkCentre M720q Tiny – Image via Lenovo Lenovo ThinkCentre M720q Tiny – Image via Lenovo Image via Apple Image via Apple Image via Intel Image via HP Image via HP

Back in the day, if you wanted to get a computer that you could carry around, the go-to options were laptops. Even though laptops are fine, they may come up short when it comes down to power. If we were to compare a similarly-priced mini PC and a laptop, a mini PC would almost always offer a better value in terms of specs.

If you don’t really use your computer on the go and only need it at work, school, or home, then a mini PC could be just right for you. Most mini PCs are significantly smaller than laptops so they’re also easier to carry around while being more powerful as well. They also have more ports than an average laptop so a mini PC can also end your struggle of carrying around dongles.

But, as gamers, what good is a piece of tech if you can’t run games on it? Initially, most mini PCs were being marketed as productivity machines. But there are some exceptions to this.

Even though most of these PCs may not be able to run the latest Call of Duty or Battlefield games on ultra settings, most are more than powerful enough to run games such as League of Legends, Dota 2 and CS:GO with a smooth frame rate.

The competition in the mini PC market is intense. Finding the right one for your specific needs may take hours. If your primary objective is to get some work done on these machines while being able to play some games, then our list should save you some time.

HP Pro Mini 400

Image via HP Image via HP

Business meetings tend to get intense. Tons of Excel files alongside a conference call may require some specs to back it up. Well, those specs can also be used for gaming when you’re at home.

The HP Elite Slice is being marketed as a productivity machine but should really be considered a decent all-around system. It has a form that resembles a headphone case and only weighs 2.31 pounds.

Though the Elite Slice doesn’t come with a GTX graphics card, it features an i5-12500T and 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

The Intel HD Graphics 770 graphics card inside is more than enough to satisfy your low to mid-level gaming needs.

Image via Apple

When it comes to mini PCs, Apple Mac Mini is a name that shines to the brightest. It is a versatile PC with massive power thanks to its M1 chip. While most Mac Mini buyers may use it for business or office purposes, it could be a solid choice for gamers too. For a bit above $1,000, you’ll get a stylish and compact device with an M1 processor as a worthy replacement for Intel chips that can also run iOS apps. Also, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage are available. You can choose other configurations with a few hundred bucks less or more.

The HDMI port on this device can handle up to 6K resolution, making it also a decent candidate for streaming entertainment.

Intel Hades Canyon NUC

Image via Intel Image via Intel

Intel is not just a producer of internal components, and it has some quality mini PCs in its lineup. Intel’s Next Unit of Computing (NUC) lineup introduces the Hades Canyon NUC with an Intel i7-8009G/AMD Radeon RX Vega M GH hybrid chip.

This chip combination allows the NUC to handle games that may look out of its league. From VR titles to AAA games, the NUC can produce a smooth gameplay experience, if you’re fine with playing low-to-medium in-game graphical settings.

Decked with various ports, there’s enough room for all of your equipment on the NUC, and you can even consider leveling it up with an external GPU to give it a fighting chance versus fully-fledged gaming rigs.

Lenovo ThinkCentre M series

Lenovo ThinkCentre M720q Tiny – Image via Lenovo Lenovo ThinkCentre M720q Tiny – Image via Lenovo

Though connecting your PC to your router with an Ethernet cable is the best way to eliminate ping and lag, sometimes it may just not be possible. If your router is downstairs and you don’t want to drill a hole through your ceiling, going wireless will be the only option. Most mini PCs come with Wi-Fi adapters inside, but it’s hard to match the quality of the one inside of Lenovo’s ThinkCentre M series.

Lenovo’s ThinkCentre M series owes most of its wireless connection quality to the antenna slot it has on the back. You should find a small antenna inside its packaging, which you can simply screw in. This antenna increases your mini PC’s Wi-Fi range alongside bettering the overall connection quality.

There’s a lot to consider when picking your ThinkCentre since there countless options when it comes to the internals it stores. The RAM options vary from eight to 16GB, while you can choose from different i3, i5, and i7 processors. You could also decide to bump its storage with a 1TB hard drive or with a larger SSD. All models come with an integrated graphics solution.

This compact PC is still enough for users with light gaming habits, and it handles any productivity task like it’s a walk in the park.

Apple Mac Studio

Image via Apple Image via Apple

Where there’s room for creativity, there’s room for gaming. One of Apple’s prime computers, Apple Mac Studio was recently refreshed with an M1 Max and M1 Ultra.

Apple’s two powerful cores turn the Apple Mac Studio into a robust work station, especially for creatives, and the same performance can also be harnessed for gaming. In addition to various iOS games, you can also take advantage of Mac Studio’s specs in titles that have native Mac support.

Alternative solution: External GPUs

We would hate to be the ones to say “have you considered this other option?” while you’re shopping for a mini PC. But if you have a decent laptop already, you may also benefit from an external GPU.

EGPUs are basically graphics cards that are housed inside specially designed panels. Configuring them is quite easy since you only need to plug them into your laptop or your gaming machine via a Thunderbolt 3 or any advised type of port to get them running. Most have a quite straightforward installation process since your system should detect them, but some may require you to install additional drivers.

A laptop with decent-enough specs to match a mini PC should already be good enough for light gaming. It’s quite difficult to get a high-tier gaming performance out of a mini PC without paying the big bucks, making the external GPUs an excellent form of power boost for your laptop.

The portability side of things will obviously be worse, but an eGPU can be the difference between getting smooth frame rates in a triple-A title and being able to run it.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.