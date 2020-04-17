The 8 best computer speakers

When it comes to competitive gaming, it’s hard to challenge a good headset’s audio quality and sound isolation. Getting a pair of speakers when you also have a headset may seem like overkill, but speakers have a completely different value proposition.

Speakers allow you to kick back and relax while listening to your favorite content from across the room. Depending on your speaker setup, they also allow you to experience real surround sound. They’re definitely must-have pieces of hardware if you want to fill an entire room with rich, quality sound.

Picking the correct speaker for your needs can be a challenging task since the speaker market is more saturated than ever with tons of different options. There are soundbars, 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound setups, and stereo speakers.

We’ve gathered the best speakers on the market to help you whether you’re looking for something within your budget or a piece that’s tailored for audiophiles.

Image via Razer

Razer Nommo Pro is one of the most unique-looking speakers on the market. The 2.1 speaker’s down-firing subwoofers assure a decent listening experience with high audio quality.

The full set weighs around 28 pounds and supports audio inputs such as USB, 3.5mm stereo jack, and Bluetooth 4.2. You can also switch between your connected devices with a tap.

You can easily adjust the bass levels according to your tastes via the subwoofer. Just like most recent Razer products, the speakers are equipped with chroma lights, which can be customized with software.

Razer advises users to point the speakers toward their ears, especially for gaming, since they also feature technology that’s used in gaming headsets called THX Spatial Audio.

Image via Bose

If you were in the market for any kind of audio products in the past, the name Bose may sound familiar. The U.S.-based company specializes in audio products and has quite the reputation.

The Companion 2 Series 3’s compact design (7.5 by 5.9 by 3.1 inches) and price range aren’t the only attractive things about the speakers. Overall, the vocals are robust and the bass levels are surprisingly good considering its size.

The speakers come with two 3.5mm inputs and their only drawback is the lack of customization. Adjusting the treble or bass levels isn’t possible with this one but you should be more than fine if you aren’t an audiophile.

Logitech G560

Image via Logitech

The number of speakers that hit the market with “gaming” tagged in their name are surprisingly rare. Logitech G560 is one of them and it carries almost all the attributes of gaming equipment.

The speakers draw attention with their beautiful, rhythm-sensitive RGB lights. All pieces of the set weigh around 12 pounds in total and support USB, Bluetooth, and 3.5mm inputs. The subwoofer enhances the overall gaming experience with its well-balanced bass.

If you enjoy turning up the volume, Logitech G560 can definitely handle it. Try sitting in the middle of two speakers while pointing them toward your ears for the best gaming experience.

Image via Razer

Soundbars take up significantly less space and are especially a great choice if you prefer sitting close to your monitor.

The Razer Leviathan weighs around 9.5 pounds and supports both wireless and wired inputs. Leviathan features Dolby 5.1 virtual surround sound technology, which comes in handy in FPS games to pinpoint footsteps and gunfire.

Overall, Leviathan is one of the best single-speaker setups on the market with its 5.25 in-subwoofer and 0.74 in-tweeters drivers.

Image via Cyber Acoustics

Cyber Acoustics’ CA 3090 is a great choice for those who already own a decent gaming headset and want to complete their setup with an affordable pair of speakers.

This 2.1 system only supports 3.5-millimeter inputs and comes with a subwoofer that is 8.1 by 6.8 by 6.9 inches. Though the speakers lack in producing mids and bass, treble sounds are bright and pleasant. The bass volume can also be adjusted via the subwoofer.

Most speakers in this price range lack outside controls, but CA 3090 also offers a controller that lets you adjust the master volume.

Image via Creative

It’s hard to find compact speakers that can output high levels of volume with little to no distortion. Creative A250 is one of the few that can do just that.

The set comes with a subwoofer sized around 7.2 by 8.86 by 7.48 inches. The overall sound quality is clear, but some levels of distortion can be felt when you crank up the volume to higher levels. The maximum levels are unusually high for small speakers such as A250s, however.

Though there’s an overall volume adjuster on one of the speakers, the set doesn’t let you control the bass levels at all. That might be a deal-breaker for audiophiles on a budget.

Image via Logitech

If you’re planning to upgrade your setup to a home theater, 5.1 and 7.1 setups are the way to go. When it comes to price-performance ratio, Logitech Z606 is one of the best 5.1 speaker setups on the market.

The system comes with an 11.7-by-11-by-7.6-inch subwoofer, which offers a robust bass. The out-of-the-box sound of the speakers could also be considered a bit bass-heavy, but you can easily tweak it to your liking.

Though it doesn’t have an optical input, the Z606 supports Bluetooth, six-channel, and RCA inputs, which should still be enough for most needs.

Image via Creative

The Creative Pebbles 2.0 looks different than your average box-shaped speakers. The speakers are USB-powered and produce high-quality sound that some may not expect due to its size. If you’re in the market for just speakers and would like to save the space that a subwoofer would require, the Pebble is a great choice.

Though there’s little-to-no distortion at the highest volumes, it sure feels like it was achieved by limiting the maximum levels to a lower point than it could have been.

