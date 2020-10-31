The 7 best wireless computer speakers for gaming

If you want to immerse yourself in your games, great sound is a must. The best speakers deliver rich, clear sound with ample bass. Many speaker sets come with multiple speakers to bring your sound to life and give you directional sound. If you don’t choose a gaming headset, a speaker system is a fantastic alternative for movies, games, and music.

These days you don’t have to worry about plugging in cables because many speaker systems offer Bluetooth connectivity. There was a time when Bluetooth speakers’ sound quality couldn’t match their wired counterparts, but those days are over. The latest wireless speakers have an incredible sound quality, and most have the option to use a cable if you wish.

It can be hard to choose the best wireless speakers to meet your requirements with so many different options. Here are seven of the best wireless speakers for gaming.

Audioengine A5+

Image via Amazon

The Audioengine A5+ wireless speaker system is highly regarded as one of the best in the business but comes at a price most people can’t afford. This set features a 24-bit DAC for excellent sound quality and comes with two minimalist boxes with rounded edges. Each speaker has a five-inch woofer and a dome tweeter with each channel delivering 50 watts of power.

One of the best aspect of these speakers is that they have many connection options. There’s Bluetooth, a 3.5mm audio jack, and room for RC cables. You can even use multiple sources simultaneously. The sound quality is impressive, but you’d expect a subwoofer to be included for such a high price.

Razer Leviathan

Image via Amazon

The Razer Leviathan doesn’t come cheap, but it sounds fantastic and comes in a stylish package. The system comes with a black soundbar and a cube-shaped subwoofer. It can be easily connected using Bluetooth and also has a 3.5mm jack and RCA ports.

The soundbar features two 2.5-inch drivers and two 0.74-inch tweeters and, when combined with the 5.25-inch downward-firing subwoofer, creates a simulated 5.1 surround sound. This set uses Bluetooth v4.0 aptX for the best audio quality possible and has an extended range of 30 feet. It also comes with a preset equalizer setting for movies, gaming, and music. The Razer Leviathan may be pricey, but it has superb sound quality and is compact enough to fit your desk.

Logitech G560

Image via Amazon

The Logitech G650 speakers are designed for gaming and come with built-in Lightsync RGB lighting. There are six RGB LEDs on each speaker, and they create an immersive experience by synchronizing with the sound effects in games. It also combines well with other RGB devices like gaming mice or monitors to create a relaxed atmosphere.

The set comes with a large, downfacing subwoofer with two satellite speakers simulating 7.1 surround sound. The sound is thunderous with deep bass that might be too much for some users. It can be easily changed using the comprehensive software that also has other equalizer settings. This set sounds great, but the main reason to get it is the integration with games like Dota 2 and CS:GO.

Cyber Acoustics Bluetooth Speakers

Image via Amazon

The Cyber Acoustics Bluetooth speakers come at a very low price but still offer great sound and RGB lighting. The set features a 4.25-inch subwoofer with two 2.0-inch speakers. They have a 16-watt RMS rating and a peak power rating of 32-watts. When it comes to connection, they can be easily paired using Bluetooth or the 3.5mm jack and RCA ports.

There’s no complicated software to adjust the sound settings, and all the controls are on the subwoofer box. The RGB lighting forms circles around the speaker cones and gives off a fun and vibrant vibe. There are eight colors to choose from, and you can also get them to shift continuously. These Bluetooth speakers don’t have a surround sound setting like many higher-priced rivals, but they still sound good and low-cost.

Creative Stage 2.1

Image via Amazon

The Creative Stage 2.1 soundbar is another affordable way to get rich sound and deep bass for your computer. It comes with a small 21-inch soundbar together with an upright 18-inch subwoofer and wireless remote control. It comes standard with Bluetooth, but what sets it apart from the other speakers on this list is the inclusion of an HDMI port and optical input.

This 2.1 speaker system features two 20-watt speakers on the soundbar and a 40-watt subwoofer. The peak power is rated at 160-watts. It doesn’t sound the same as true 5.1 surround sound, but explosions in Call of Duty are loud without any distortion. The Creative Stage 2.1 soundbar represents excellent value for money and is versatile enough to work with TVs and other entertainment devices.

Logitech Z606

Image via Amazon

The Logitech Z606 is one of the cheapest ways to get a proper 5.1 surround speaker system. It comes with three speakers for right, left, and center channels, a subwoofer, and two satellite speakers for the rear. There’s also a remote control if you don’t want to use the controls and LED display on the subwoofer box. The set is rated at 160-watts RMS power and 80-watts RMS.

Having true 5.1 surround when playing Apex Legends and VALORANT is incredible because you can hear the exact direction of the gunshots and footsteps, giving you enough time to make your move. You can’t expect the Z606 to have a louder volume at such a low price, but it’s good enough for most games. The only other drawback is having to mount all the speakers and run cables between them.

Edifier R1700BT

Image via Amazon

The Edifier R1700BT speakers come in an elegant walnut enclosures angled at 10-degrees, so the sound is directed towards you. They have a classic style and can blend into any room. Each speaker features a tweeter, a four-inch bass driver, and a port to help with the bass. It also comes with a slim, wireless remote if you don’t want to use the enclosure controls.

These speakers use Dynamic Range Control (DRC) and Digital Signal Processing (DSP) to limit distortion and increase sound quality. There’s also Bluetooth connectivity, a 3.5mm input, and RCA ports. The Edifier R1700BT speakers aren’t the loudest, but they deliver some of the clearest sound possible at such a low price.