The 7 best webcams with built-in microphones

The webcam market has boomed with so many people working from home. Webcams are often used for work meetings or chatting with your family and friends online. Some people also use them professionally for streaming.

There are so many models available that it can be difficult to choose. Basic webcams have low-definition cameras and a single-mono microphone. Advanced webcams can have 4K video resolution and adjustable stereo mics. Some even have lighting to brighten up your stream.

The best webcam for you depends on your requirements. Nobody likes video calls with a grainy picture and illegible audio, so it’s best to get one with a decent camera and microphone. Some people prefer having a privacy cover to protect themselves from prying eyes, while others might need a wide-angle camera.

We’ve made a list of some of the best webcams with a built-in microphone so you can communicate efficiently.

Logitech BRIO

Image via Amazon

The Logitech Brio boasts full 4K UHD resolution with HDR. The picture quality is outstanding, and it’s capable of 4096 x 2160p at 30fps and 1920 x 1080 at 60fps. There’s also a 5x zoom feature, and you can adjust the field of vision between 65, 78, and 90 degrees using the Brio app. The app is handy and allows you to change the settings and replace the background.

This webcam is fantastic if you value security and is compatible with the Windows Hello Biometric system. This facial recognition software allows you to unlock your computer by showing your face. Another security feature is the privacy clip to prevent people from watching you. The sound quality is also impressive thanks to the dual omnidirectional mics with built-in noise canceling. The Logitech Brio is one of the best webcams you can get, but 4K resolution may be overkill for some people.

Razer Kiyo

Image via Amazon

The Razer Kiyo is a superb option if you’re a streamer. It looks different from most other webcams because the massive light ring steals the show. The ring is fantastic for streamers who don’t want to spend a fortune on lighting kits. It does a brilliant job of lighting up your face and showing your features in precise detail. The ring has 12 different settings, and you can adjust the brightness depending on your background.

You can also change more settings like brightness, focus, and contrast with the Razer Synapse app and store them to different profiles. The camera itself is capable of 1080p resolution at 30fps and 720p at 60fps. It has a single microphone with average sound quality, but most streamers use headsets anyway. The Razer Kiyo is a well-designed piece of equipment that’s reasonably priced.

AVerMedia Live Streamer CAM 313

Image via Amazon

The Avermedia Live Streamer CAM 313 is another great webcam for streaming, and it’s also very affordable. The camera runs at 1080p at 30fps, and the picture quality is brilliant in both light and dark conditions. It also a dual-mic setup, but it only works in mono mode. This user-friendly webcam has a camera that rotates 360-degrees for easy adjustment and a sliding privacy shutter.

Since it works with USB 2.0, it’s compatible with most computers, but you’ll need to download the CamEngine and Assist Central apps to get the best results. These apps allow you to get the latest firmware and even have their filters.

Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000

Image via Amazon

The Microsoft Lifecam HD-3000 is a brilliant option if you need a webcam on a limited budget. This Skype-certified webcam has a compact size and looks great with a sleek black color and silver trim around the lens. The camera is limited to 720p resolution at 30fps, but the picture quality is good enough for informal meetings or family chats.

It attaches to your monitor or laptop with a universal rubber base, and it can also fold if you want to place it on a flat surface. The Lifecam HD-3000 also has a single omnidirectional microphone with noise cancellation. Unfortunately for users, the noise cancellation isn’t the best, and you can often hear background noise during calls. This webcam is still a solid choice when you consider the affordable price.

Logitech C920

Image via Amazon

No webcam list is complete without the Logitech C920. It’s an all-around performer with an incredible reputation. This webcam works in either 720p at 30fps or 1080p at 30fps. The picture quality is excellent, with vibrant colors and minimal blurring. The autofocus feature has accurate tracking and even works well in low-light conditions. Other settings, like brightness and contrast, are controlled by Logitech’s RightLight Technology 2, which keeps the picture clear at all times.

Build-quality is another strong point, and the C920 features a protective glass cover over the lens and a universal mounting clip with threads for a tripod. The clip can fold to different angles and has a secure fit on most monitors. There’s also a built-in stereo mic with clear sound. You can’t go wrong with the C920, and it’s ideal for home or office use.

Angetube Streaming 1080P HD Webcam

Image via Amazon

The Angetube Webcam is a more affordable option to the Razer Kiyo with similar features. It also has a large ring light that does a terrific job of illuminating your face while you’re streaming. The ring light has low, medium, and high settings, so it’s easily adjustable to any environment. This webcam has a resolution of 1080p at 30fps with H.264 encoding for smooth streaming.

You can easily mount this webcam on your monitor with the flexible clip, and there’s also a tripod mount. It’s compatible with most streaming software like Mixer, Xsplit, and OBS, and you can have fun changing the background and other cool tricks. The sound has impressive clarity and low background noise courtesy of dual stereo microphones. If you’re starting a streaming career, the Angetube Webcam offers remarkable functionality for a great price.

Microsoft LifeCam Studio for Business

Image via Amazon

The Microsoft Lifecam Studio for Business is a Skype-certified barrel-style webcam with superb picture quality. It has a 1080p sensor, but video chat is restricted to 720p. The lower resolution isn’t too much of an issue because this camera uses Truecolor Technology to adjust the exposure according to facial movements and lighting. This webcam can also rotate 180-degrees in either direction, and it has a 75-degree field-of-view.

The Lifecam Studio looks fantastic with an aluminum finish on the front and black plastic in the rear. The petal hood keeps unwanted light from creeping into the shot, and the adjustable clip has room for a tripod. The mono-microphone is placed towards the rear of the webcam and does a great job of capturing sound.