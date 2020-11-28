The 7 best static pressure fans in 2020

Gaming PCs can have excellent capabilities, but they generate lots of heat. The CPU, SSD, and other components can get very hot, especially when working under strain for hours at a time. Static cooling fans can keep the parts cool and improve airflow and performance.

A static pressure fan may look like a regular fan, but it’s generally larger and has curved blades. Instead of dispersing air, they focus the air in a specific direction to keep things cool. This is called static pressure, and it works wonders to remove heat resistance and ensure your computer works to its optimal capability.

There are many static pressure fans on the market coming in different sizes and at numerous price ranges. In this review, we take a look at some of the best static pressure fans in 2020.

Noctua NF-F12 iPPC 3000 RPM

If all you care about is getting the best cooling at all costs, the Noctua NF-F12 iPPC 3000 might be for you. This fan is made for industrial use and can take any punishment you throw at it. It features a tough, fiber-glass reinforced body with IP52 certification against dust and water. This model has a maximum capability of 3,000 RPM compared to the retail model with 1,500 RPM.

The secret to its remarkable performance is the three-phase motor design with six slots. It’s way bigger than the standard single-phase motors used in other models and it pushes an astronomical amount of air. Despite its massive size and exceptional performance, the Noctua NF-F12 still uses conventional four-pin PWM headers and should work with most motherboards. It may be best for cooling, but it’s very loud and might be distracting if you’re not wearing a headset.

Cooler Master MasterAir MA410M

The Cooler Master MasterAir MA410M is perfect if you want your computer to be cooled in style. This dual-fan air cooler features four heat pipes with an aluminum fin. Since the heat pipes are flat where they meet the fins, they have a larger surface area and provide better cooling. Another fantastic feature is the thermal detection sensor that monitors the CPU temperature and displays it through the RGB lighting.

Speaking of RGB lighting, the MasterAir MA410M has 28 addressable LEDs configured to work alone or with other devices like mice and gaming chairs. This fan uses a four-pin PWM connector and works between 650 and 1,800 RPM. It may be a bit expensive, but this cooling system does a fantastic job of removing heat from your system, and it looks like a work of art.

Corsair LL Series LL120 RGB

The Corsair LL Series LL120 RGB is for people who want matching fans with eye-catching RGB lighting. The set comes with three fans, all boasting 16 LEDs, each with 48 addressable LEDs in total. The set even comes with the Corsair Lighting Node to keep everything connected.

Looking great is pointless if the performance isn’t up to scratch, so the Corsair LL series allows speed adjustment between 600 and 1,500 RPM using the PWM fan control. It uses hydraulic bearings and 120mm fan blades and is engineered to run at only 24.8 decibels. This set offers impressive cooling properties and is ideal for a bespoke gaming rig.

ARCTIC P12 PWM PST CO

The Arctic P12 PWM PST CO doesn’t waste time with RGB lighting or other fancy effects. It’s made to cool down your system without breaking. While it might not look like much, it can work continuously and has a longer service life than most other fans. The reason for this is the unique dual ball bearing design that helps it run at a much cooler temperature.

In terms of performance, the Arctic P12 runs between 200 and 1,8000 RPM, and it uses the traditional four-pin PWM connector. The fan has five curved blades designed to direct the air in a focused airstream to create more static pressure. It’s also relatively quiet at 28 dB. This fan has exceptional value and performance, but it won’t turn many heads.

Noctua NF-A12x25 PWM

If you want incredible performance without loud noise, the Noctua NF-A12x25 is the right fan for you. It features the usual outstanding build-quality of all Noctua products and works at a maximum of 22.6 dB. The performance exceeds most of the fans on this list with a 2,000 RPM maximum speed. You should note that it can only reach 1,700 RPM with the low-noise adapter supplied in the box.

This fan features a liquid crystal polymer construction with a metal-reinforced motor hub. The advanced design allows the tips of the fan blades to sit just 0.5mm away from the frame. To add to its value, it comes with a radiator gasket, an extension cable, and anti-vibration mounts. There’s also a Y-cable if you want to use two fans on the same PWM header. Its looks may let it down but the NF-A12 will keep your motherboard and other components running smoothly.

Phanteks 850RPM Case Fan

The Phanteks 850RPM is another low-priced fan that focuses on cooling your system and not much else. At 200mm, it’s bigger than most of the fans on this list and has nine blades. Thanks to the hub-tip ratio of the bearings, it’s hushed at only 25Db. The large blades are also shaped to provide the best stability and higher air pressure than many rivals.

This fan runs at between 250 and 850 RPM and has a maximum airflow of 110.1CFM. It also comes with many accessories, including eight rubber pads and a 400m extension cable. The Phanteks 850 RPM provides excellent cooling, but it’s quite big and might not fit some cases.

Cooler Master Fan MF200R RGB 200mm PWM Control Fan

The Cooler Master MF200R is another brilliant 200mm fan with exceptional cooling properties. Unlike the Phanteks fan, it features an attractive yet robust design with customizable RGB lighting. The lighting requires an RGB controller to work, but it’s compatible with most manufacturers’ software, including Asus Aura and Gigabyte Fusion.

According to Cooler Master, the hybrid design mixes a jet engine and helicopter blade to increase static air pressure without compromising airflow. This fan works at 800 RPM and has a noise level of 28dB. It also has a sensor to stop automatically if it detects a jam. The MF200R looks incredible and is worth a look if you want your PC to stand out.