The 7 best red gaming chairs

A comfortable gaming chair is critical if you spend your time playing Call of Duty or Fortnite.

Gaming chairs offer incredible back and lumbar support. They can also help with your posture and reduce back and neck pain. Many gaming chairs have wheels for easy mobility, and multiple adjustment features make for a perfect fit.

Modern gaming chairs use fabrics that keep you cool and are easy to clean. They can even have additional air vents or pillows to make you more comfortable. Apart from the comfort factor, many gaming chairs look fantastic and create a good vibe when you play.

Gaming chairs come in many variants. You get chairs with RGB lighting, fabric chairs, ergonomic chairs, and low-back gaming chairs. They even come in bright colors like orange or pink to match your room.

Here are some of the best red gaming chairs on the market.

Vertagear VG-SL5000

Image via Amazon

The Vertagear SL5000 has an excellent reputation for comfort and durability. It uses the typical racing-seat design favored by many gaming chair brands but makes it stand out with impressive features. The chair is covered in a mix of PVC and PU leather, so it stays cool and tough. It contours to your body’s shape with ample memory foam padding on the backrest and seat. There are also massive vents near the headrests for ventilation.

This gaming chair has a five-star base with a steel frame and can handle up to 260 pounds. The backrest adjusts between 80 to 140-degrees, and there’s also a tilt and locking mechanism. The armrests are 4d adjustable for added comfort and can move up and down, forward and back, and left and right. You can also get an RGB lighting kit specifically made for this chair to make it stand out.

Noblechairs EPIC MousePorts Edition

Image via Amazon

The Noblechairs Epic has a similar shape to the Vertagear SL5000, but it has more attention to detail and more options. The standard version comes in PU-leather, but you can also get it in a vinyl/PU leather hybrid or genuine leather. The seat and chairback both have elegant lines and ample padding, but what sets it apart is the elegant diamond stitching reminiscent of a luxury car.

This chair uses a steel base with high-density foam to provide cushioning. The two removable soft pillows are soft and offer terrific lumbar and neck support. There’s also a 135-degree recliner function and 4D armrests. The base is made from aluminum with nylon and polyurethane castors and can support up to 265 pounds. The Noblechairs Epic offers incredible comfort and style and is one of the few gaming chairs you can get in Nappa leather.

RESPAWN 900 Racing Style Gaming Recliner

Image via Amazon

The Respawn 900 recliner takes a different approach, so you can put your feet up and play some VALORANT or Apex Legends. It takes the racing-seat aesthetic and melds it with a recliner with impressive results. It still has a racing chair’s comfort with thick padding on the back and an oversized headrest. Instead of wheels and adjustable armrests, you get padded armrests and a fully reclining footrest.

Compared to other gaming chairs, there are also other useful features like a built-in cupholder and a removable storage pouch. The pouch uses velcro to stick onto the chair and is handy to keep your controller, headset, or even snacks. The Respawn 900 is one of the most comfortable gaming chairs and is perfect if you prefer playing on a console.

GTRacing Pro-Series GT099 Red

Image via Amazon

GTRacing is known for its racing seat designs, and the GT099 continues the tradition of comfort and durability. This chair looks like it belongs on a racing track with it’s red and black PU leather upholstery. In keeping with the theme, there’s also red wheels and red accents on the five-star base. A metal frame supports everything, and there’s a heavy-duty hydraulic gas lift to adjust the height.

The GT099 also has large vents on the headrest and comes with additional lumbar and neck pillows. You can recline it between 90 and 175-degrees, and you can adjust the armrests up and down and left and right. This chair is brilliant value for money because of the affordable price and durability.

X Rocker Vibe 2.1

Image via Amazon

The X-Rocker Vibe is a pedestal gaming chair with built-in sound. This chair only has red lines around the vents and seats, but the subdued style fits in better with most rooms. It’s exterior is made from PU leather and with PVC mesh in the center to keep you cool. The chair can swivel 360 degrees and also has flip-up armrests. When it’s not in use, it can easily fold for safe storage.

Where the X-Rocker Vibe goes beyond a regular gaming chair is the sound quality. It has two built-in speakers and a subwoofer in the backrest. The sound quality is brilliant, and you can hear the distinct sounds of the gunshots in CS:GO. This gaming chair delivers an immersive gaming experience without costing a fortune.

Thermaltake X-Comfort

Image via Amazon

The Thermaltake X-Comfort is designed to keep you cool. It has an eye-catching look with red accents and stitching on black PU leather and PVC upholstery. Where this gaming chair stands out is the inclusion of four cooling fans in the seat. The fans do a fantastic job of keeping you cool, and you can easily adjust the settings using a control box on the back of the chair. It has three speeds including low at 1,530 RPM, medium at 3060 RPM, and high at 5,100 RPM.

This gaming chair also features premium quality materials for every part of its construction. The steel frame is covered with high-density foam that molds to the shape of your body. It also has a durable piston for height adjustment and large, three-inch castor wheels. The backrest can adjust to 135-degrees, and the armrests are 4D adjustable. The X-comfort is a bit expensive, but you get an incredible chair with built-in cooling.

Vertagear Triigger Line 350

Image via Amazon

The Vertagear Trigger Line 350 is an ergonomic gaming chair with lots of customization options. It looks like a combination of a gaming chair and an office chair, and the black and red color scheme makes it stand out. The back is covered in reinforced DuPont TPEE mesh for maximum airflow, and it does a beautiful job of keeping your back cool.

It also has an aluminum alloy frame and calfskin leather accents. There are many customization options, and you can adjust the height and move the seat and the backrest forward and backward to your liking. The Vertagear Trigger Line 350 is an outstanding chair that’s suitable for home or office use.