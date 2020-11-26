The 7 best low-back gaming chairs

A comfortable gaming chair is essential for long gaming sessions.

They offer support in all the right areas, leaving you refreshed and without aches and pains. Some gaming chairs even have features like built-in speakers or RGB lighting and can sync with your other devices.

Most gaming chairs these days follow the bucket-seat formula with a high back with pillows and vents. The problem is that not everyone wants a tall and bulky chair. Some gamers prefer chairs with lower backs and don’t enjoy an enormous headrest restricting their movement. Others may choose a gaming chair that can double as an office chair. Many gaming chairs are also brightly colored and may not fit into your room’s aesthetic, so something more subtle would be more appropriate.



Here are some of the best low-back gaming chairs, so you can try something different.

OFM Racing Style Bonded Leather Gaming Chair

Image via Amazon

The OFM Racing Style Bonded Leather Gaming Chair has a similar bucket style to most gaming chairs, but it’s smaller. This chair has a stylishly contoured shape with ample cushioning. It also comes in many colors, including blue, red, pink, and even arctic camo. It’s constructed from a mixture of leather and soft mesh padding to keep you cool.

This chair has survived a 46.6-mile castor test, a 300-pound drop test, and was tilted 100,000 times to test its durability. It’s also height-adjustable and has 360-degree swivel capability. The OFM Gaming Chair is also very affordable and a less bulky alternative to other gaming chairs.

Homall Office Computer Ergonomic Desk Chair

Image via Amazon

Homall is known for its outstanding gaming chairs, but they also make the Computer Ergonomic Desk Chair that’s comfortable enough for hours of play. It’s reasonably priced and offers excellent cushioning and lumbar support. The base is made from sponge and then covered in mesh fabric. The arched backrest also uses the same mesh fabric because it allows air circulation to keep you cool.

The curved back ensures adequate lumbar support, and the curved armrests are comfortable and easy to hold. This chair also has a large, 250-lbs weight capacity and rugged castors with a 360-degree swivel movement. It’s equally at home in the office or for gaming and worth a look if you want a compact chair.

Cougar Ranger

Image via Amazon

The Cougar Ranger is a reclining gaming couch with an impressive design. It’s shaped like a small couch but has features usually associated with gaming chairs like diamond stitching, lumbar pillows, and the large Cougar logo. The build quality is exceptional, with PU leather used around a steel frame. The stitching and attention to detail are also top-notch, and it comes in a range of colors, including orange, green, blue, and purple.

Assembling the Cougar Ranger is a piece of cake and should take less than half an hour for most people. The standout feature is the 165-degree recliner with tiltable footrest. It’s fantastic for putting your feet up and playing some Apex Legends and feels more stable than most racing chairs. The Ranger Cougar is an excellent alternative to conventional gaming chairs, but it doesn’t move around or swivel.

Hbada Office Task Desk Chair

Image via Amazon

The Hbada Office Task Desk Chair is probably the chair stormtroopers use to play Star Wars: Squadrons. It has a modern black and white color scheme that stands out from all its rival. This futuristic-looking chair has rounded edges on every surface to make it child-friendly, and it also has flip-up arms for more accessible storage. The base has thick sponge cushioning covered by a breathable high-density black mesh, and the backrest gives extra support to the lower back.

Premium materials are used to make this chair, and it shows. The cylinder is SGS level 3 certified, and the nylon caster wheels are wear-resistant and non-slip. The Hbada chair is also height adjustable and has a 120-degree rocker function. More importantly, it’s very comfortable and a pleasant place to sit and play Call of Duty for hours.

Big Joe Dorm Bean Bag Chair

Image via Amazon

The Big Joe Dorm Bean Bag Chair is just the place to sink into, relax, and play some VALORANT. It’s a bean-bag couch made from a durable water-resistant and stain-resistant fabric called Smartmax. All the covers are double-stitched, and it has two heavy-duty zippers. This chair molds to the shape of your body, and you can even refill it with Ultimax Beans available from the suppliers.

The Big Joe even has a drink holder and a side storage pocket so your favorite snacks are nearby while you play. It also comes with a convenient carry handle so you can move it around if you have to. The Big Joe is a different take on what a gaming chair can be, and it’s worth a look for the comfort factor.

NeueChair

Image via Amazon

The NeueChair is made by Secretlab, the same company that makes the famous Omega Gaming chair. It’s quite pricey, but it has incredible build-quality and a very high level of customization. This chair is made from NeueMesh, a mix of polyester fiber and DuPont yarn, and has an AC12 aluminum frame. It also has a hydraulic system that’s passed SGS and TUV testing.

Some of the standard features include the height and rocker adjustment, and you can pivot both armrests left or right. You can also adjust the seat forward and backward. The lumbar support cushion can even move up and down or back and forth, depending on your preference. The NeueChair may come at a cost, but you get exceptional comfort once you adjust it to your measurements.

RESPAWN SKULL TROOPER-V Fortnite Gaming

Image via Amazon

The Respawn Skull Trooper-V Fortnite Gaming Chair doesn’t have a low back, but the headrest is much smaller than most gaming chairs. Fortnite fans will be delighted at the skull trooper theme and fantastic attention to detail. The Fortnite logo is embossed on the headrest, and there’s also a skull and crossbones motif on the armrest. Both the backrest and the seat offer ample padding, and the armrests can flip up if you don’t need them.

This gaming chair is also height-adjustable and can recline between 90 and 105 degrees. You don’t have to worry about stains because the PU leather is stain-resistant and easy to clean. It’s also breathable and will keep you cool for long sessions. It’s unlikely to break because it has a limited lifetime warranty.