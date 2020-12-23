The 7 best gaming monitors for PlayStation 5

If you want to get the best out of your new PlayStation 5, you’ll need a screen to match its capabilities. You can either get a big-screen TV or a gaming monitor. Getting the latest TV can be expensive and may not be viable if you take your PS5 to play with friends.

The PS5 is a drastic improvement over the PS4, offering a 120Hz refresh rate, 4K resolution, and HDR. It will also be getting variable refresh rate (VRR) in a future update to match the framerate on the screen to the game’s framerate. VRR drastically reduces screen tearing and increases picture quality.

If you’re going to spend money on a gaming monitor for your PS5, it should have at least some of the recommended specs. A refresh rate over 120Hz and 4K capability are some of the most significant factors when deciding. Some of the best gaming monitors with these specs can be quite expensive, so it can also be worth looking at monitors with lower specs. There are many cheaper monitors offering 1440p or 2K resolution. The PS5 currently doesn’t natively support 1440p resolution, although it might get updated in the future.

Many pro gamers prefer smaller 1080p monitors because of the high refresh rate. They also like that all the action is concentrated on a smaller area, so they can respond faster. Despite no 4K capability, many of these monitors have impressive picture quality and can perform well with a PS5.

We’ve made a list of some of the best gaming monitors for your PS5 to help you decide.

Acer Nitro XV273K

The Acer Nitro XV273K doesn’t come cheap, but it has enough features to justify the price. It doesn’t look exceptional with standard Acer branding and thick bezels. The only hints of its gaming pedigree are the thin red stripe on the base and the removable gaming hood surrounding the frame.

The Nitro XV273K has a 27-inch screen with UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) capability. It’s also compatible with both Freesync and G-sync and has VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification. Most players will love the 120Hz refresh rate overclocked to 144Hz, and the 1ms response time. An excellent feature is the dual DisplayPorts that can connect to your graphics card to put out 4K resolution at 144Hz instead of 120Hz.

ASUS ROG Swift PG43UQ

If you want a larger screen, the Asus ROG Swift PG43UQ is a fantastic option. It looks like a TV but is betrayed by the stylish stand and the prominent ROG logo on the rear. It also has a tiny projector to display the ROG logo on your desk. The massive 43-inch screen delivers crisp and clear visuals in UHD 4K. This screen is also G-Sync and Freesync compatible and has built-in VRR capability. The standard refresh rate is 120Hz, but it can go up to 144Hz, and the response time is 1ms.

Thanks to the supplied remote control, you can sit far from the screen but still control the functions and settings. Another impressive feature is the dual 10-watt speakers. They have a brilliant sound quality and booming bass with no distortion. The ROG Swift PG43UQ has terrific performance, but it’s costly.

LG 27GN950-B

The LG 27GN950-B is much cheaper and still has excellent performance. This 27-inch monitor looks stunning with super-slim bezels, red accents, and RGB lighting. The RGB lighting takes the form of a large circle on the rear, and it looks terrific. There’s no swivel range, but it can rotate to portrait mode. This monitor uses an IPS panel with UHD 4K resolution and VESA DisplayHDR 600.

Compared to the screens we’ve previously mentioned, there’s no FreeSync capability, but G-Sync is supported. The LG 27GN950-B has a 144Hz refresh rate to match the PS5 and a lightning-quick response time of 1ms. It can also use the DisplayPort to transfer 10bit color in a single connection. This monitor has impressive all-around performance and offers excellent value for money.

ASUS TUF Gaming VG32VQ1B

The Asus TUF Gaming VG32VQ1B is an affordable curved monitor with terrific performance. Unlike the other monitors we’ve mentioned, it doesn’t have 4K capability but has WQHD (2560 x 1440) resolution. It may have a lower resolution, but it has a blistering 165Hz refresh rate and a quick 1ms response time. This screen has no G-Sync compatibility, but the FreeSync technology does a fantastic job of making games like Apex Legends and Call of Duty look realistic. It also has HDR-10 capability with different settings for games and cinema.

The Asus TUF Gaming VG32VQ1B looks like a standard Asus screen that happens to be curved. It still looks great, and the curve adds a level of immersion that exceeds many rivals. This screen offers fantastic value for money and impressive picture quality.

BenQ ZOWIE XL2546

The BenQ Zowie XL2546 is smaller than the other monitors on this list at 24.5 inches but has excellent picture quality. Compared to the other screens on this list, it only offers full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution from the TN panel. It may not sound like much, but this screen fantastic picture quality and is built for esports pros who value speed and crisp visuals. Where it stands out is the astounding 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.

Not only does this monitor have outstanding performance, but it also looks the part. The clues to its elite status are the discrete Zowie logo on the rear, the large flaps, and the O-shape cutout on the stand. It also comes with a cable management channel on the stand and a pop-out headset holder. You can easily access the OSD functions on S-switch, a disc-shaped controller on the base. You can program it with presets so you can quickly change your settings while playing.

Alienware AW2518Hf

The Alienware AW2518Hf follows the company’s tradition of premium quality products with incredible style. Like the BenQ Zowie, this monitor has a 24.5-inch screen with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. It also has a 1080p resolution with AMD Freesync compatibility. This screen uses a TN panel, but the picture quality is clear with no tearing or distortion.

The Alienware AW2518Hf stands out from the competition when it comes to design. It looks futuristic with a full-metal stand with sculpted legs and built-in cable management. The gray color on the screen’s rear also stands out, and the Alienware logo is discrete and classy. The subtle RGB lighting also looks incredible.

Acer Predator X27

The Acer Predator X27 is a monster gaming monitor, and it costs a fortune. This 27-inch monitor has an IPS panel with stunning visuals to satisfy even the most demanding gamers. It comes with all the things you’d expect, like 4K resolution, G-Sync compatibility, and a refresh rate of 120hz that can be overclocked to 144Hz. It also has a gray-to-gray (GTG) response time of 4ms in 4K mode.

This gaming monitor takes things to another level by having a full spectrum of colors with 99 percent Adobe RGB color space and quantum dot technology. There’s also 384 color zones and a peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits. The Acer Predator X27 is probably one of the best gaming monitors you can get, but its price puts it out of reach for most people.