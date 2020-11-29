The 7 best fabric gaming chairs

A comfortable gaming chair is essential for those marathon Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War sessions. It can prevent fatigue and backache while keeping you fresh and alert. The best gaming chairs adjust to your body shape and preferences and allow you to sit up or tilt back when playing.

Many gaming chairs come in PU leather, which is cheaper than genuine leather but is still durable and easy to clean with some cooling properties. PU leather chairs have a lot to offer, but they might not be to everyone’s liking. Many gamers prefer the feel of a fabric chair because of the soft-touch material. Others prefer mesh fabric because it’s more breathable.

We’ve made a list of the best fabric gaming chairs to help you decide.

Arozzi Vernazza Soft Fabric Gaming Chair

Image via Amazon

The Arozzi Vernazza Soft Fabric Gaming Chair is one of the best fabric gaming chairs on the market, but it’s quite pricey. It has the usual racing chair design but adds a twist to it. This chair is large enough to fit most people and has a high level of customization. The weight capacity is 320 pounds, and it’s height-adjustable with a 165-degree recliner. It also has a rocker and rocker-tilt function.

The customization doesn’t end there. The armrests can move up and down, forward and back, and they can even tilt in and out. One of the best features is the soft fabric upholstery. It feels great to touch and isn’t noisy like PU leather. The Arozzi Vernazza is incredibly comfortable and comes in grey, dark grey, ash grey, and blue.

AKRacing Core Series EX

Image via Amazon

The AKRacing Core Series EX is much cheaper but is still very comfortable. It follows a similar shape to many other AKRacing chairs but uses a soft, breathable polyester mesh upholstery instead of PU leather. There’s also a lumbar pillow and beck support pillow made of the same material. The armrests are 3D adjustable, and there’s also a rocking function.

One of the best features of the AKRacing Core Series EX is that the recliner folds all the way down to 180-degrees instead of the 120 to 165-degrees offered by most rivals. There’s ample padding, and the metal frame has an anti-corrosive coating. This chair is reasonably-priced and has an extended five-year warranty and a 10-year warranty on the frame.

CORSAIR T3 RUSH Gaming Chair

Image via Amazon

The Corsair T3 Rush Gaming Chair looks excellent with elegant lines and comes in gray/charcoal, gray/white, and charcoal. It has soft and breathable fabric upholstery that feels fantastic. The base is made from solid steel with a five-point base and 65-mm castor wheels. There are also dual air vents on the headrest, which do a terrific job of keeping you cool, and the embossed Corsair logo is a nice touch.

This chair is also very customizable with 4D armrests and 100mm of height adjustment. You can also recline it to 180-degrees. There are also optional neck and lumbar pillows if you need additional support. This chair is comfortable and has the same attention to detail as Corsair’s other products like headsets, mice, and gaming cases.

X Rocker The Captain 2.1 Audio Rocking Sofa Chairs

Image via Amazon

The X Rocker The Captain 2.1 Rocking Sofa Chair is different from the other chairs we’ve mentioned but is just as comfortable. This gaming chair has a wooden frame covered with a mixture of PU leather and velvet. The chair’s outside has a classy look with PU leather, while the backrest, seat, and armrests are soft velvet.

The Captain 2.1 goes further than most gaming chairs by having two built-in speakers, a subwoofer, and even a vibrating function. All the controls are easy to reach on the side panel, and you can connect your devices through Bluetooth or the 3.5mm audio jack. This chair is amazingly comfortable, and the sound quality is brilliant for playing Apex Legends and Genshin Impact.

NITRO CONCEPTS S300 Gaming Chair

Image via Amazon

The Nitro Concepts S300 Gaming Chair is available in PU leather or fabric with many attractive colors to choose from, including Inferno Red, Nebula Purple, Astral Yellow, and Urban Camo. You can easily adjust it to your body shape, and it has a height adjustment of five-inches and a 14-degree tilt mechanism. The recliner only adjusts to 135-degrees, so you won’t be able to lie back and play.

This gaming chair utilizes a steel frame covered with thick foam and mesh fabric. The soft material is more difficult to clean than regular PU leather, but it’s more breathable and molds to your body’s shape. The Nitro Concepts S300 has a large, 300-pound weight limit and comes with lumbar and neck cushions.

Big Joe Smartmax Milano

Image via Amazon

The Big Joe Milano is perfect if you want to sink in and play some VALORANT in absolute comfort. It’s a durable bean bag chair that comes in many colors like Fire Engine Red, Espresso, and Gray Shag. It’s made from a fabric called SmartMax that’s stain-resistant and easy to clean. This bean bag chair is filled with soft re-fillable UltimaX Beans sold separately when you need to refill the chair.

For a bean bag chair, the Milano is tough with double-stitching and two safety zippers. There are no wheels, but at just 7.8 pounds, it’s still light enough to move anywhere and has a built-in handle. This chair is a terrific alternative to conventional gaming chairs, but it needs to be refilled occasionally.

Giantex Folding Lazy Sofa Chair

Image via Amazon

The Giantex Folding Lady Sofa Chair is another cozy alternative to a bucket seat gaming chair. This chair has a steel frame covered with a thick sponge padding and topped off with faux-suede upholstery. It also has a pillow included for added comfort. The material is very soft and breathable with broad ridges and is also very easy to clean.

The best things about this chair are the ergonomics and flexibility. You can adjust it to five different positions, including upright or flat, so you can sit or lie down on it. It’s also easy to move, and you can fold it up for easy storage. It may be flexible, but it’s still tough and has a 230-pound weight capacity. The Giantex Folding Sofa is something different from most gaming chairs and is perfect if you’re going to play at a friend’s house.