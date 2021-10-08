The 6 best PS4 accessories for 2021

Despite being eclipsed by the PlayStation 5, Sony’s PlayStation 4 remains popular. With over 110 million PS4s sold since release, the console should remain relevant for the next few years and still serves as a decent gaming platform.

Users looking to improve their PS4 experience have a multitude of options. Sony and third-party companies make accessories to enhance the functionality of the PS4 and make it easier to use.

These are the best PS4 accessories for 2021.

PowerA DualShock Charging Stand

Image via PowerA

PowerA’s DualShock Charging Stand is a practical accessory for the PS4. It allows users to charge up to two controllers simultaneously without using individual cables for each one. Instead of using a USB cable, the Charging Stand works off an AC adapter that plugs into the wall.

All users have to do to charge their controllers is place them on the Micro USB port. There’s also a battery indicator on the Charging Stand to show how much charge the controller has left.

The PowerA Charging Station’s design mimics the aesthetic of the PS4 and its controllers. This charging unit comes in a matte and piano black mixture with a prominent logo to match the PS4’s look.

While many charging solutions are available for the DualShock controllers, the PowerA is one of the strongest contenders. It’s much cheaper than Sony’s official version, but it retains the quality of an officially licensed product.

PDP Remote Control

Image via Sony

Many players use their PS4 for watching content as well as gaming. The PDP Remote Control allows users to switch between media types, adjust the volume, and more on their PS4 without using DualShock controllers. While the DualShock controllers can carry out the same functions, they are clunky and lack the ease of access of conventional remote controls.

Like the PowerA Charging Station, the PDP remote is an officially licensed product. As such, it features the PS4’s all-black design, complete with Sony’s symbol buttons. It also has regular remote buttons for play, rewind, and so on.

Another of the PDP Remote Control’s advantages is its ability to work with numerous devices. Users can download PDP’s Cloud Remote App, allowing them to control any TVs on the network.

The PDP Remote Control has a limited audience. It’s a convenient and easy-to-use alternative for those who watch content on their PS4. It also gives the controllers time to charge, so they are ready when it’s time to play.

DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment

Image via Sony

Sony’s DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment increases the DualShock 4’s functionality by adding two extra paddles on either side below the grip. It’s a more affordable option than buying an expensive pro controller, and it’s easy to install and use.

The DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment clips into the headphone jack and EXT port. Once the attachment clips on securely, it allows users to map the triggers to up to 16 different combinations through a small OLED screen. Users can map the triggers to perform functions like throwing grenades, recharging health, and other in-game abilities. There are three available profiles, and users can map them to different games.

One of the best features of the DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment compared to third-party options is its design. Rivals like the Collective Minds Strike Pack require a dedicated wired connection to work and don’t include an OLED screen. On the other hand, the DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment features an OLED screen for users to input their settings, and it works off of the PS4 without needing a cable. Since the DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment blocks the 3.5-millimeter port on the controller, it has a built-in alternative for users to connect their headsets.

While the DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment opens up new controller options, it can also give users an unfair advantage in certain games. Games such as Apex Legends have banned devices like the DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment from its Global Series because it is seen as cheating.

Despite the controversy surrounding it, the Dualshock 4 Back Button Attachment is an easy way to enhance the PS4 gaming experience. It’s affordably priced and opens up another layer of functionality. Users should be aware of the rules surrounding the use of the DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment if they play competitive games.

Sony PlayStation VR Headset

Image via Sony

The Sony PlayStation VR Headset adds a new dimension to the gaming experience. Users get to enjoy one of the largest selections of VR titles to take gaming immersion to the next level.

One of the best things about the VR headset is that it is also compatible with the PS5. Having PS5 compatibility means that users don’t have to upgrade the unit when they eventually get a new console. The drawback is the VR headset requires a camera adapter to work with the PS5.

Sony’s VR headset is lightweight and comfortable for most players. It’s lighter than the Valve Index and HTC Vive at only 1.3 pounds. It undercuts the competition’s weight and features a built-in microphone and headphones to communicate with teammates.

While the PlayStation VR headset isn’t as advanced as some of its rivals, it remains a popular choice for console players. It’s an affordable way to get into the VR world, and it doesn’t require an expensive PC.

Sony PlayStation 4 Camera

Image via Sony

Players need to invest in the Sony PlayStation 4 Camera to work with the VR headset. The camera is required to track users’ movements when playing VR games. It accomplishes this by using a pair of cameras with a maximum resolution of 1280×800 at 60 frames per second (fps) and a minimum resolution of 320×192 at 240 fps.

Sony’s PlayStation 4 Camera has other uses outside of VR. This camera is ideal for streaming since it has four built-in microphones to capture voice and high enough resolution. Another function of the camera is voice control. Players can also use certain functions on the PS4, like switching it on or off or navigating to the library. Since the camera has facial detection technology, it can also work as a security measure, allowing users to log into the system.

While the PlayStation 4 Camera has many features, it’s probably only worth getting to use with a VR headset. Headsets tend to be better for the overall gaming experience, and they also allow players to issue voice commands. Facial recognition login isn’t a priority for many players, and most will live without it.

Sony PlayStation Move Motion Controller

Image via Sony

The PlayStation Move Motion Controller is the last item required to complete the PS4’s VR setup. Sony’s already announced its ring-shaped controllers for the PS5, but the Move Motion Controller remains the best option for the PS4.

Users need the Playstation 4 Camera for the Move Motion Controller to work. The camera detects the glowing balls at the end of each controller and feeds the information into the console to track the player’s movements.

Many functions on the Move Motion Controller mimic the DualShock controller. The top features an indented Move button surrounded by the square, triangle, X, and circle buttons forming a rectangle around it. The trigger sits at the bottom of the controller.

While the Move Motion Controller is currently the best option for using the PS4’s VR capabilities, its days are numbered. Some buyers might wait for the release of the new versions, while others might search for good deals on the current model.