The 6 best gaming glasses of 2020

GUNNAR Sheadog Gaming Glasses – Image via GUNNAR GUNNAR Sheadog Gaming Glasses – Image via GUNNAR HyperX Gaming Eyewear – Image via HyperX HyperX Gaming Eyewear – Image via HyperX GUNNAR/Razer RPG Gaming Glasses – Image via Gunnar GUNNAR/Razer RPG Gaming Glasses – Image via Gunnar J+S Vision Blue Light Shield Gaming Glasses – Image via JS Vision J+S Vision Blue Light Shield Gaming Glasses – Image via JS Vision J+S Vision Blue Light Shield Gaming Glasses – Image via JS Vision Gamma Ray Blue Light Blocking Computer Glasses – Image via Gamma Ray HyperX Gaming Eyewear – Image via HyperX GAMEKING Ultra Blue Light Blocking Clip-on Computer Glasses – Image via GAMEKING GAMEKING Ultra Blue Light Blocking Clip-on Computer Glasses – Image via GAMEKING

Gaming monitors and chairs play a significant role when it comes to ergonomics and assure you don’t strain your body during prolonged gaming sessions. While a gaming monitor and color profiles are influential on how much your eyes get tired after long periods of screen time, a top-of-the-line pair of gaming glasses can help you sleep better at night by protecting your eyes from blue light.

Most professional players prefer using gaming glasses during long tournaments to preserve their eye-strength. While most gaming glasses come with yellow-tinted lenses to provide a less tiring color spectrum for the eye, some options come with clear lenses that also block blue light.

The main reason why blue light is dangerous for people is that it penetrates all the way to the retina and messes with the brain’s conception of day and night. It’s why most eye professionals advise not using any electronics one hour before bed. While you can’t eliminate all of its harmful effects, it’s possible to reduce them to a minimum.

Finding the best gaming glasses for your needs can be difficult a task since they vary in size and style. You’ll need a good assumption of what works for you as long as glasses sizes go. Though everyone’s taste in fashion varies, we’ve gathered the best options on the market when it comes to their price and offerings.

Here are the best gaming glasses of 2020.

GAMEKING Ultra Blue Light Blocking Clip-on Computer Glasses

Image via GAMEKING Image via GAMEKING

Any glasses wearer with a prescription will know that getting yourself a second pair or even sunglasses can be a pain since you’ll need to carry around two cases while traveling. If you’d like to keep things simple and your bag less crowded, clip-ons will be your best bet.

GAMEKING’s clip-on solution features the same anti-reflective coating the company uses in its regular glasses, and it blocks out up to 85 percent of the blue light you’d receive from a screen. It also eliminated 100 percent of UV400 waves.

The clip-ons only weigh 12 grams by themselves, meaning they’ll be as light as your pre-existing frames. The lenses are also coated with anti-fog, scratch, stain, and oil coating, making them quite durable to whatever nature may throw at them.

Clip-ons tend to be easier to clean as well when compared to a full-sized frame since you’ll be able to rotate them around under water freely. Gamers looking for an even lighter version of this can check out GAMEKING’s Ultra clip-ons that weigh four grams less and feature a more modern looking clip-on system.

Estimated size: Six by 2.25 by one inches

GUNNAR Sheadog Gaming Glasses

Image via GUNNAR Image via GUNNAR

GUNNAR’s designs and marketing in the early days of gaming glasses helped spectacles become the popular accessory they are today. The company still continues to be one of the leading brands on the market, and you can even find collaboration models with names like MLG.

GUNNAR’s Sheadog gaming glasses feature the company’s successful lens formula in a light and stylish frame. The yellow lenses of the glasses block 65 percent of blue light and offer 100-percent UV protection. They’re also covered with anti-reflective coating and feature a patented focusing power of 0.20 mag.

The metal frame weighs 13.6 grams, which may make you forget you even have them on. Sheadog’s ergonomic shape is also excellent for gamers with bigger-than-average heads, and the temples of the glasses can be easily bent for finer adjustments.

We recommend taking your glasses to an optical store if you aren’t confident enough to make the adjustments yourself since professionals use heating tools to safely work on your frame.

Estimated size: Seven by three by two inches

HyperX Gaming Eyewear

Image via HyperX Image via HyperX Image via HyperX

Though yellow lenses block the most amount of blue light possible, they may not be ideal while performing color-intensive tasks. If you edit photos or videos, you’ll often find yourself struggling with shades if you don’t take them off, and doing so defeats the whole purpose.

HyperX’s gaming eyewear features clear lenses that give them a classic look, but it doesn’t hold back when it comes to blue light protection. This fashionable pair of glasses takes advantage of a patented lens technology, MR-8, that blocks more blue light compared to other clear lenses on the market.

Unlike most entries on our list, HyperX ships the glasses with two pairs of cases. The first one’s a regular microfiber holding case that can also double as a cleaning wipe for your glasses, and the second one’s a hard-shell case that can protect your glasses even in the most crowded bags.

You can choose from three different colors if you decide to go for the HyperX gaming wear. A pretty standard black frame, a black/clear hybrid, and a tortoise brown which takes the crown when it comes to aesthetics.

Estimated size: 7.2 by 3.4 by 2.6 inches

Gamma Ray Blue Light Blocking Computer Glasses

Image via Gamma Ray Image via Gamma Ray

It may not be tempting to spend a lot of cash on a product you’ve never experienced before. Though it’s hard to go wrong with any of the high-end gaming glasses on our list, there’s also a chance you may find wearing glasses while gaming uncomfortable if you’ve never worn them before.

Gamma Ray blue light blocking glasses are one of the best gaming glasses in the market when it comes to their price/performance ratio. You get all the necessary features you’d find in almost all gaming glasses, and the only thing it’s behind on is its frame quality since it’s made of TR90 nylon.

The lenses are 53 millimeters long, amber-tinted, and covered with anti-reflective coating. The non-polarized lenses offer full UV400 protection and also reduce the overall glare. Despite lowering its overall build quality, the nylon/plastic frame makes the frame more adjustable, meaning that you can customize it for your head easily.

Estimated size: Five by five by 0.7 inches

GUNNAR/Razer RPG Gaming Glasses

Image via Gunnar Image via Gunnar

It’s hard not to stumble upon Razer when it comes to anything related to gaming. While the company prefers getting involved in all production and supply chain steps, its entrance into the glasses market sparked a collaboration between two giants.

Razer and GUNNAR teamed up to create the RPG gaming glasses which feature the best both manufacturers have to offer. The glasses rock the iconic Razer look while it’s equipped with Gunnar’s latest lens technology. The lenses used in the glasses can block 65 percent of blue light from any source and have 100-percent UV protection.

The lenses come with anti-reflective and scratch coatings, making them durable enough to survive in the harshest conditions. The RPG glasses also come with adjustable nose pads. Glasses without adjustable nose pads usually suffer from sliding down regularly, and a decent nose pad adjustment can make your glasses stay in their place for hours.

Estimated size: 6.85 by 2.13 by 2.83 inches

J+S Vision Blue Light Shield Gaming Glasses

Image via JS Vision Image via JS Vision Image via JS Vision

Though most glasses options on our list all feature stylish frames, they lack in customization when it comes to frame types. There are countless frame shapes that range from round to square.

J+S Vision Blue Light Shield gaming glasses rise above the competition, mostly due to the number of options it provides to its customers. You can choose from four different frame kinds, including classic rectangle, round, square, and WF1.

You can also pick the type of lens you want between clear and tinted lenses. There are a total of three available colors for each frame consisting of clear, black, and tortoise. The yellow-tinted glasses offer 90 percent protection against blue light while the clear lenses will be good for 62 percent. Both types of lenses are covered with anti-scratch and dirt coatings.

The glasses’ package includes a slim hard case and a microfiber cloth to wipe your lenses whenever they get dirty. The lack of adjustable nose pads makes the frames less flexible, but you can always invest in third-party silicon nose pads to make up for their absence.

Estimated size: 1.5 by 6.14 by 2.2 inches

Though each frame on our list features durable and quality lenses, it’ll still be a good idea to wash them from time to time. Run some water on them when necessary. If you’d like to take things to the next level, you can also use mild dish soap and rub it gently on your lenses. The dish soap will break all the oil residue on your lenses, and it won’t damage any of the coatings unless it’s perfumed.