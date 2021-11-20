The 5 best PS5 controllers

The PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller introduced more immersive gaming experiences with its special rumble features. However, many gamers like to have different options for gamepads depending on their preferences while gaming. Though there aren’t many standard third-party options, some companies make custom versions of the PS5’s controller.

Here are the five best PS5 controllers.

Best standard PS5 controller

The introduction of the DualSense controller marked an evolution of the DualShock line of Sony controllers. DualSense upgrades from the rumble packs of the DualShock 4 to custom haptics that add more immersion. Along with the new haptics is a repositioned lightbar that frames the redesigned touchpad.

Adaptive triggers also boost immersion by increasing the tension in the triggers to simulate the action happening on screen. Games like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Returnal use the new triggers to immerse the player and create new shooting modes by pressing the trigger halfway.

Sony’s DualSense will work with PS4 games in backward compatibility mode. PS4 games that have custom lighting on the DualShock 4 will also work on DualSense.

Since its release, Sony has launched two additional colors for the controller—Midnight Black and Cosmic Red. Of the two new colors, Cosmic Red is the more expensive option. Midnight Black is the same price as the white DualSense.

Best Elite-style PS5 controller

Claiming to have the first Elite controller for the PS5, HexGaming’s Rival controller is a customized version of the standard DualSense. The manufacturer has created a variety of Rival controllers to buy either on its website or Amazon.

Those interested in owning a Rival controller can customize the look of the Rival and add features like hair triggers, two reprogrammable back buttons, and a textured or rubberized back. However, implementing the hair triggers on the R2 and L2 buttons will remove the adaptive triggers in the DualSense.

These controllers are costly compared to the standard DualSense price. Prices for a customized Rival start at $199, while pre-made controllers go for $275. HexGaming also has a more expensive version of the Rival called the HexGaming Ultimate, which adds two programmable back buttons.

Best programmable PS5 controller

Aim Controllers is another option to buy either custom or premade modded controllers. Like HexGaming, users can go into a creation suite on the website and change the color on nearly every part of the controller.

Unique to PS5 Aim controllers is the Aim Back Pro grip and paddle configuration. With this feature, the back of the controller is texturized and includes four configurable back paddles. There is also an option for the user to reconfigure the paddles on the fly or just add the additional paddles to the back.

Prices for PS5 Aim controllers start at $80 for a user-customized one or $45 if sending in a controller to be customized. Premade controllers start at $105 but don’t have extra features like the back paddles or smart triggers. Limited edition Aim controllers can cost up to $379.

Best customizable PS5 controller

Of the customizable PS5 controllers, Battle Beaver may have the most extensive range of options available for its additional back buttons. Users can choose how many additional buttons and if they are preprogrammed or reprogrammable. They can also determine the placements of the buttons, their texture, and if the buttons are clicky or silent.

There are also many material options for the controller, including soft-touch, hydro dips, and translucent options. Other Battle Beaver PS5 controller options include KontrolFreak grips, smart trigger implementation, and thumbstick tension adjustments.

Prices for a user-customized controller start at $82. However, Battle Beaver is not expecting to ship customized controllers until sometime in early 2022. Moreover, premade PS5 controllers are sold out on the site, so users must customize one themselves first.

Best backward compatible PS5 controller

Image via Nacon

The PS4 has multiple options to choose from for Elite-style controllers, but the Nacon Revolution Unlimited Pro is among the best. Offering four reprogrammable back buttons, a larger textured body, and asymmetrical sticks, the Revolution Unlimited was a top pick by many looking for a new PS4 controller.

Other premium features of the Revolution Unlimited Pro include removable weights that can fit into the bottom portion of the controller and wider shafts for the sticks that adjust actuation points. It also has an LED ring around the right stick and knobs on the back of the controller that adjust the volume of a connected headset.

Although it works with PS4 games on the PS5, the Nacon Unlimited will not work with PS5 games. The lack of DualShock 4 support for PS5 games comes from a decision by Sony. Games on the PS5 use the DualSense’s adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, both of which are not present on the DualShock 4.